 
 

Taylor Swift Reveals BF Joe Alwyn's Role in Driving Her to Speak Out About Politics

Taylor Swift Reveals BF Joe Alwyn's Role in Driving Her to Speak Out About Politics
WENN
Celebrity

In a revealing new interview, the 'It's Time To Go' songstress divulges that she was once told 'to stay out of [politics]' because she is a country musician.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn has apparently played an important part in her being vocal about her political views. When discussing her "Miss Americana" documentary with Vanity Fair, the "Cardigan" singer divulged that the "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" actor was the one who encouraged her to speak out more.

"As a country musician, I was always told it's better to stay out of [politics]," the 31-year-old star told the outlet via email. "The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself. I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend, who supported me in speaking out."

Taylor further admitted that she is "proud" to be vocal about her stance. "I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand. I'm proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time," she pointed out.

  See also...

The "It's Time To Go" songtress also opened up about the story behind her song "Only the Young", which was written in 2018. "Almost the entire process of creating that song, I was fighting back tears because I was so sad about the results of the midterm elections in my state and the losses faced by superb Democratic candidates in states like Georgia and Texas," she wrote.

"I didn't want the defeat and hopelessness I felt for our country's future to get the best of me. I didn't want to weep," the multiple Grammy winner continued. "I wanted to have hope. Writing 'Only the Young' helped me push through that moment in my life and gave me the hope to keep fighting for what I believe is right."

Of the track, Taylor further explained, "This particular song, and the process of creating it, was a perfect example of how visceral writing a song can be." She then concluded, "You try to transport yourself back to a time you felt intense emotion and write from that place. Every once in a blue moon, you end up in the studio at the exact moment you're feeling that raw emotion."

You can share this post!

Selena Gomez Gives Raw Look at Her 'Real Life' in Makeup-Free Selfie

Kim Kardashian 'Already Feels Like She's Divorced' From Kanye West
Related Posts
Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Re-Recordings to Only Be Eligible for Performance Awards at the Grammys

Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Re-Recordings to Only Be Eligible for Performance Awards at the Grammys

Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded 'Love Story' Eclipses Sales of Its Original Version

Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded 'Love Story' Eclipses Sales of Its Original Version

Taylor Swift Feels 'Great Amount of Gratitude' as She Looks Back at Her Musical Evolution

Taylor Swift Feels 'Great Amount of Gratitude' as She Looks Back at Her Musical Evolution

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Renting House in London

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Renting House in London

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Moniece Slaughter Disses Apryl Jones Over 'Not New' Romance With Dr. Dre

Moniece Slaughter Disses Apryl Jones Over 'Not New' Romance With Dr. Dre