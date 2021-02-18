Moniece Slaughter Fears for Her Family's Safety After Speaking Up on Dr. Dre

Instagram/WENN/Phil Lewis Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star, who recently confirmed the music executive's relationship with Apryl Jones and called him a 'woman beater,' says she won't speak up anymore for the safety of her loved ones.

AceShowbiz - Moniece Slaughter is fearing for her family's safety after speaking up on Dr. Dre. After confirming his relationship with Apryl Jones and even calling him a "woman beater," the reality TV star has retreated and surrendered to the greater power as she claimed that her family's lives are in danger.

On Wednesday, February 17, the 33-year-old singer/songwriter posted a lengthy statement on Instagram to inform her followers about her sudden social media maneuver. "As a woman, in a time where we're told we should be valued, exalted, and protected, I've been conflicted as to how I was going to proceed, or address last night's chain of events," she wrote, without mentioning a name.

"Torn between allowing men to intimidate or bully me into being silent, or to speak up for myself and stand firm in my position. Torn between acquiescing to my friend's and family's pleas to not speak up or defend myself, or to ignore them as well, and still stand firm in my position," she shared, before revealing her concern, "Upon waking up today I was told that my life, along with my son's life, and my family's lives were in danger. That I was dealing with a very powerful man, and that I needed to be quiet, to disappear from social media, and even think about taking a vacation to 'clear my mind.' "

Making the right decision, Moniece said, "For no reason other than the safety of my loved ones, moving forward, I will not be speaking out publicly about all that has transpired. I will not be accepting any media or interview requests or inquiries."

"I will continue to live my life as I do on a day to day basis. I will continue to care for my son. I will continue to sing and make music. I will continue to be happy. I will continue to do any and all things that contribute to my happiness and success," she added.

Concluding her statement, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star said to her fans, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and support," before promising, "I'll be back in a bit."

Moniece previously weighed in on Dre and Apryl's romance rumors, saying, "It's been a while that they've been together." Dissing her "LHH" co-star and nemesis, she added, "I was surprised that someone as established and refined as Dre would almost wife her."

A day later, Lil' Fizz's baby mama hinted that she received threats from the hip-hop mogul. "You know what, I did not want to believe that [Dr.] Dre was a woman beater but after the couple of phone calls that I literally just had, he's a woman beater...for sure," Moniece said on Instagram Live on Tuesday, February 16. She emphasized, "For sure."