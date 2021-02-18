 
 

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club
WENN/Instagram/WENN/FayesVision/Instar
Celebrity

In a video that circulates online, the two are seen cuddling up to each other with the 'Bottoms Up' singer putting one of his hands around the life coach while attending an event that Sabrina hosts at the Atlanta club.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - It seems like Lamar Odom's ex-fiancee Sabrina Parr has moved on following their split. While it hasn't been long since they called off their engagement, Sabrina took to Instagram Story to share a video of her having fun at a club alongside Trey Songz.

In the video, they could be seen cuddling up to each other with the "Bottoms Up" singer putting one of his hands around the life coach while attending an event hosted by her in an Atlanta club. They moved their bodies to the song while showing their biggest smiles to the camera.

In another video taken from the outing, Sabrina and Trey were caught in camera talking so closely. The "Blood Brother" actor even rest his hand on the back of Sabrina's head. "Last night was a movie!" she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to everyone that came out and kicked it with me."

  See also...

This arrives after Lamar made bombshell revelations in which he alluded that Sabrina and Khloe Kardashian's boyrfriend Tristan Thompson hooked up. During his appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" on February 10, the former athlete said, "I'm gonna be honest with you Wendy, there was some things that kinda always made me look at her out the corner of my eye." He added, "Yeah, like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife's significant other."

"C'mon Wendy, you can put that together. I don't say names if I don't have to," he further encouraged the host to make a guess. As Khloe is the only ex-wife of Lamar, Wendy then quipped, "Tristan?" When Lamar made a vague facial expression, which didn't deny nor confirm Wendy's guess, Wendy exclaimed, "Damn!"

Lamar and Sabrina began dating in August 2019. They later threw a party for their engagement on Labor Day 2020 weekend in her home state Cleveland with the plan of getting married on November 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. However, in early November 2020, Sabrina announced that they have parted ways.

The former couple appeared to hint at reconciliation when Lamar shared a picture of them together on Instagram. However, the former Los Angeles Lakers player accused Sabrina of hacking his social media "every few months" and things between the exes only got uglier from that.

You can share this post!

Crowd Cheering as Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino Is Demolished

Kim Kardashian 'Already Feels Like She's Divorced' From Kanye West
Related Posts
Trey Songz's Ex Appears to Shade Him After Alleged Sex Tape Leak: 'Cringe'

Trey Songz's Ex Appears to Shade Him After Alleged Sex Tape Leak: 'Cringe'

Trey Songz Shares Cheeky Posts After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks

Trey Songz Shares Cheeky Posts After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks

New Video Shows Trey Songz Only Removing Mask to Eat Before Arrest

New Video Shows Trey Songz Only Removing Mask to Eat Before Arrest

Trey Songz Pokes Fun at Arrest After Released From Jail

Trey Songz Pokes Fun at Arrest After Released From Jail

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Moniece Slaughter Disses Apryl Jones Over 'Not New' Romance With Dr. Dre

Moniece Slaughter Disses Apryl Jones Over 'Not New' Romance With Dr. Dre

Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Gifts for Lori Harvey Are Romantic and Financially Calculated

Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Gifts for Lori Harvey Are Romantic and Financially Calculated