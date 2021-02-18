Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

WENN/Instagram/WENN/FayesVision/Instar Celebrity

In a video that circulates online, the two are seen cuddling up to each other with the 'Bottoms Up' singer putting one of his hands around the life coach while attending an event that Sabrina hosts at the Atlanta club.

AceShowbiz - It seems like Lamar Odom's ex-fiancee Sabrina Parr has moved on following their split. While it hasn't been long since they called off their engagement, Sabrina took to Instagram Story to share a video of her having fun at a club alongside Trey Songz.

In the video, they could be seen cuddling up to each other with the "Bottoms Up" singer putting one of his hands around the life coach while attending an event hosted by her in an Atlanta club. They moved their bodies to the song while showing their biggest smiles to the camera.

In another video taken from the outing, Sabrina and Trey were caught in camera talking so closely. The "Blood Brother" actor even rest his hand on the back of Sabrina's head. "Last night was a movie!" she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to everyone that came out and kicked it with me."

This arrives after Lamar made bombshell revelations in which he alluded that Sabrina and Khloe Kardashian's boyrfriend Tristan Thompson hooked up. During his appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" on February 10, the former athlete said, "I'm gonna be honest with you Wendy, there was some things that kinda always made me look at her out the corner of my eye." He added, "Yeah, like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife's significant other."

"C'mon Wendy, you can put that together. I don't say names if I don't have to," he further encouraged the host to make a guess. As Khloe is the only ex-wife of Lamar, Wendy then quipped, "Tristan?" When Lamar made a vague facial expression, which didn't deny nor confirm Wendy's guess, Wendy exclaimed, "Damn!"

Lamar and Sabrina began dating in August 2019. They later threw a party for their engagement on Labor Day 2020 weekend in her home state Cleveland with the plan of getting married on November 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. However, in early November 2020, Sabrina announced that they have parted ways.

The former couple appeared to hint at reconciliation when Lamar shared a picture of them together on Instagram. However, the former Los Angeles Lakers player accused Sabrina of hacking his social media "every few months" and things between the exes only got uglier from that.