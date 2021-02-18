Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

WENN/Apega Celebrity

Nicole Young is asking the court to allow her access to the Brentwood home she used to share with the record executive to pick up her personal belongings that she's left there.

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre's ex Nicole Young thinks his house guests are wearing her stuff. The 51-year-old claims she's left a bunch of her personal belongings at the home, which she used to share with her estranged husband, and she's observed several different women posting photos and videos of them inside the house allegedly wearing her clothes.

Nicole now wants her stuff back. She has filed documents asking the court to allow her access to the Brentwood home to collect her personal belongings that she's left there. The former lawyer said she left with a "bare minimum" of her stuff when she was kicked out of the house in April 2020. She claimed in the docs, per TMZ, that she had to get out in a hurry because Dre was drunk and yelling, "F**k you. Get the f**k out. Go to Malibu."

Nicole said left a bunch of her stuff, including designer and vintage handbags, couture clothing and 20 fur coats, which were stored in a "cedar and temperature-controlled" closet. The mother of two is worried that visitors may be damaging or taking her belongings.

Nicole also expressed her fear that Dre might pack up her remaining property and send it to storage, believing that it would damage her fur-made outfits, which must be stored in that temperature-controlled closet.

Nicole filed for divorce from Dre in June 2020 after over 20 years of marriage. She shares two children, a son named Truice Young and a daughter named Truly Young, with the 56-year-old hip-hop mogul.

Nicole demanded $2 million a month in spousal support amid their bitter divorce battle. He originally objected to her request but later agreed after he was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm.

She recently requested three woman she claims her husband was intimate with during their marriage sit for depositions as part of the former couple's bitter divorce case. Nicole is keen to ask the women if Dre lavished them with money and presents during their time together, as well as questioning one as to whether the rapper provided her with the money she used to buy a $2.15 million house in 2019.