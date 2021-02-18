 
 

Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Has This Wish for Duchess of Sussex's Second Child

Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Has This Wish for Duchess of Sussex's Second Child
ITV/WENN/John Rainford
Celebrity

After Prince Harry and his wife announced they are expecting a sibling for Archie, Thomas Markle also claims in a new interview that he has been 'ghosted' by his daughter.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - The estranged father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has wished her a "successful, healthy birth" of her second child.

The 39-year-old royal announced over the weekend (February 13-14) she is expecting her second child with her husband Prince Harry, with whom she already has 21-month-old son Archie, and now her father, Thomas Markle, from whom she has been estranged since tying the knot with Harry in 2018, has sent his well wishes to the couple.

Speaking to CBS TV’s Inside Edition, Thomas said, "I wish Meghan and Harry a successful, healthy birth and I hope some day I get to see my grandchildren. They're all royal grandchildren."

Meghan hasn't been in contact with her father since her 2018 wedding, after it was revealed Thomas, 76, had colluded with the paparazzi to stage photographs ahead of Meghan's big day.

  See also...

And the retired lighting director, who pulled out of attending Meghan and Harry's wedding due to ill health, has claimed to have been "ghosted" by his daughter.

He said, "I'm not sure why it's happening. I love my daughter very much. I wish she would reach out, send me a text, anything. There has to be a place for me. I'm her father."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's family, including his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his father, Prince Charles, are said to be "delighted" at the couple’s baby news.

A royal spokesperson said, "Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well."

You can share this post!

Lil Nas X Confesses to Battling Depression and Hypochondria During College Years

Larry King Gave No Indication He Wanted to Pursue Divorce, Widow Insists When Contesting His Will

Related Posts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Be Stripped of Royal Priviledges Prior to Oprah Winfrey Sit-Down

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Be Stripped of Royal Priviledges Prior to Oprah Winfrey Sit-Down

British Royal Family Sends Warm Congratulations to Harry and Meghan Markle After Baby No. 2 News

British Royal Family Sends Warm Congratulations to Harry and Meghan Markle After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle Shows Baby Bump as She's Expecting Second Child With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Shows Baby Bump as She's Expecting Second Child With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle Against British Tabloid Over Invasion of Privacy

Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle Against British Tabloid Over Invasion of Privacy

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son