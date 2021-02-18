 
 

'Mom' Showrunners Confirm Season 8 Ending to Be Series Finale

CBS
The TV sitcom, which was launched in 2013, has lost its leading lady Anna Faris in a shocking departure days before the current season went into production in September 2020.

AceShowbiz - TV sitcom "Mom" will wrap for good in May at the end of its current eighth season, following Anna Faris' shock departure last year.

The beloved U.S. show, which revolved around the relationship between Faris' character and her unconventional mum, played by Allison Janney, launched in 2013, and remains among the the best-rated comedies on the CBS network, but it appears showrunners have run out of stories after trying to make the comedy work without their leading lady.

Over the course of the current season, her character's absence has been explained in a storyline about her attending law school.

"For the past eight years, we've had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay shared in a statement on Wednesday, February 17.

"From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing 'Mom' has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us."

Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, added, "Since its premiere, Mom has touched people's lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch. 'Mom' redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney."

Janney has yet to comment but on the eve of the announcement she told chat show host Ellen DeGeneres she was finding filming without Faris "odd", while explaining she and the rest of the cast - Jaime Pressly, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, Kristen Johnston, and William Fichtner - hoped to "keep telling stories".

"Anna is missed and her character on the show is missed," "The West Wing" star told Ellen. "And I think there are some really wonderful characters that have been established. And people love the show so, we're gonna keep telling the stories as long as we can."

Faris reportedly blindsided producers with her decision to leave "Mom" days before season eight went into production in September (2020).

