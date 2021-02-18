'Real Housewives of Miami' Gets a Reboot Treatment on Peacock

BRAVO/Tommy Garcia TV

The cast for upcoming season 3 has yet to be confirmed but the original show featured Larsa Pippen, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton and Lisa Hochstein among others.

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Miami" is set to return soon. Peacock, NBCuniversal's streaming service, officially announced on Wednesday, February 17 that it is currently developing a reboot of the "Housewives" franchise. The announcement was made during the Television Critics Association Press Tour.

Andy Cohen, an executive producer on Bravo where the show originally aired, has been tapped to executive produce the new project. Also serving as executive producers are Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green at Purveyors of Pop.

"The Real Housewives of Miami" initially ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013 on Bravo. The series is one of two iterations of "Real Housewives" franchise that was canceled. The other one is "The Real Housewives of D.C." which was canceled after 1 season in 2012.

The cast for upcoming season 3 has yet to be confirmed. The original show featured Larsa Pippen, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein, Cristy Rice, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra. It's unknown if any of the original cast members are returning to the reboot.

Just recently, it was reported that Larsa was considering to make a return on the show. "Larsa is in Miami and is not coming back to L.A. anytime soon. She loves it there," a source revealed on February 15. "One thing has nothing to do with the other, but she is seriously considering joining the RHOM cast."

The insider, however, noted that "nothing has been signed yet, but she's thinking about it." The source went on to say, "She's just a little skeptical because she doesn't know if it's right for her right now. She's kind of playing devil's advocate right now but there's definitely been conversations."

Prior to this, Andy hinted at his plan to bring back the show on Peacock. During his appearance on "Everything Iconic" podcast in November 2020, the TV personality shared, "I have really been trying to get [NBC's streaming platform] Peacock to pick up 'Miami'." He went on to say, "i don't know if I'm allowed to say this. I don't know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of 'Miami' are still very vocal, and so I've been an advocate for Peacock bringing back 'Miami'."

"I think 'Miami' as it was on Bravo really suffered from Mama Elsa not being around in season 3," Andy also shared. "She was very sick. I think she was a more important part of that show than people realized. The problem with the third season was that the ratings were declining as it went on and they went down for the reunion, which is usually the opposite of what happens. I think that went into the decision to not pick it up," he added.