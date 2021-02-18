Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Instagram Celebrity

Having had a vast collection of Hermes Birkin bags, the Kylie Cosmetics owner reveals that she has managed to score the luxury black pebble sandals from Brooklyn startup MSCHF.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner is the owner of a pair of exclusive $76,000 (£54,700) Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks.

The beauty mogul took to her Instagram Story to show off the luxury black pebble sandals, which were recycled from the material of old Hermes Birkin bags by Brooklyn startup MSCHF, who are known for their viral products.

Alongside a photo of her sought-after sandals, Kylie wrote, "thanks @mschf (sic)"

The New York Times has claimed only 10 pairs of the limited-edition 'Birkinstocks' - priced between $34,000 (£24,000) to $76,000 - are in existence, with rapper Future and singer Kehlani also among the select few to own them.

MSCHF described the unique footwear as a "transubstantiation", telling the New York Post, "Historically we make luxury objects out of inherently valuable materials."

"We can look to the Birkin bag itself as the new luxury raw material par excellence. Birkinstocks, though, are no collaboration; perhaps we might more properly call them a transubstantiation."

The Kylie Cosmetics owner - who has three-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott (II) - has a vast collection of Hermes Birkin bags and previously shared that her mini pink Birkin her sister Kourtney Kardashian gave her, is one of her favourites and she plans to hand it down to her little girl one day.