 
 

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Having had a vast collection of Hermes Birkin bags, the Kylie Cosmetics owner reveals that she has managed to score the luxury black pebble sandals from Brooklyn startup MSCHF.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner is the owner of a pair of exclusive $76,000 (£54,700) Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks.

The beauty mogul took to her Instagram Story to show off the luxury black pebble sandals, which were recycled from the material of old Hermes Birkin bags by Brooklyn startup MSCHF, who are known for their viral products.

Alongside a photo of her sought-after sandals, Kylie wrote, "thanks @mschf (sic)"

Kylie Jenner's IG Story

Kylie Jenner thanked MSCHF for her limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks.

The New York Times has claimed only 10 pairs of the limited-edition 'Birkinstocks' - priced between $34,000 (£24,000) to $76,000 - are in existence, with rapper Future and singer Kehlani also among the select few to own them.

MSCHF described the unique footwear as a "transubstantiation", telling the New York Post, "Historically we make luxury objects out of inherently valuable materials."

"We can look to the Birkin bag itself as the new luxury raw material par excellence. Birkinstocks, though, are no collaboration; perhaps we might more properly call them a transubstantiation."

The Kylie Cosmetics owner - who has three-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott (II) - has a vast collection of Hermes Birkin bags and previously shared that her mini pink Birkin her sister Kourtney Kardashian gave her, is one of her favourites and she plans to hand it down to her little girl one day.

Kylie Jenner Called Out Over 'Insulting' Post of Stormi's Expensive Sneaker Collection

Kylie Jenner Calls YouTube Makeup Session With Caitlyn the Highlight of Her Life

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Madly in Love' Despite Not Getting Back Together

Kylie Jenner Writes Emotional Tribute, Travis Scott Pens Poem to Mark Daughter Stormi's 3rd Birthday

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

