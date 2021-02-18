 
 

Martin Scorsese Complains About Systematic Devaluation of Cinema by Streaming Movies

Martin Scorsese Complains About Systematic Devaluation of Cinema by Streaming Movies
WENN/Cover
Movie

Though acknowledging that he has benefited from streaming platforms, 'The Irishman' director criticizes the movie industry for being more focused on 'business.'

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Martin Scorsese has blasted the movie industry for being more focused on "business" as a result of the rise in "content" being produced for streaming companies.

The legendary director, whose last movie "The Irishman" was released on Netflix, suggests that streaming movies have had a negative impact on cinema, which he claims is being "systematically devalued, sidelined, demeaned, and reduced to its lowest common denominator, 'content.' "

In an essay for Harper's Magazine, Martin explained, "As recently as 15 years ago, the term 'content' was heard only when people were discussing the cinema on a serious level, and it was contrasted and measured against 'form.' "

"Then, gradually, it was used more and more by the people who took over media companies, most of whom knew nothing about the history of the art form, or even cared enough to think they should."

Martin acknowledges he has benefited from streaming platforms but suggests the film industry is too focused on "business."

  See also...

The 78-year-old filmmaker said, "We can't depend on the movie business, such as it is, to take care of cinema. In the movie business, which is now the mass visual entertainment business, the emphasis is always on the word 'business', and value is always determined by the amount of money to be made from any given property."

Martin, whose movie credits include award-winning movies, "Goodfellas", "Raging Bull", "The Departed" and "Taxi Driver", called on those in the film industry to protect the "greatest treasures of our culture."

He said, "Those of us who know the cinema and its history have to share our love and our knowledge with as many people as possible."

"And we have to make it crystal clear to the current legal owners of these films that they amount to much, much more than mere property to be exploited and then locked away. They are among the greatest treasures of our culture, and they must be treated accordingly."

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Cardi B Insists She Deserves to Get Cocky for a Day Amid Accusation of Success Obsession
Related Posts
Martin Scorsese's Daughter Trolls Him by Wrapping His Christmas Presents in 'Avengers' Gift Paper

Martin Scorsese's Daughter Trolls Him by Wrapping His Christmas Presents in 'Avengers' Gift Paper

Martin Scorsese Says His Marvel Diss Is Fueled by Fear of Superhero Films' Domination

Martin Scorsese Says His Marvel Diss Is Fueled by Fear of Superhero Films' Domination

Martin Scorsese Balked at Question About Lack of Female Representations in His Films

Martin Scorsese Balked at Question About Lack of Female Representations in His Films

Martin Scorsese's Daughter Shuts Down GoFundMe Campaign for Flooded Apartment

Martin Scorsese's Daughter Shuts Down GoFundMe Campaign for Flooded Apartment

Most Read
'Jackass 4' Crew Rallying Behind Bam Margera Despite His Rant Against the Movie
Movie

'Jackass 4' Crew Rallying Behind Bam Margera Despite His Rant Against the Movie

Salma Hayek Remembers Being Reduced to Tears Filming 'Desperado' Sex Scene

Salma Hayek Remembers Being Reduced to Tears Filming 'Desperado' Sex Scene

Billie Eilish Explains Why She Got Emotional Watching Her Apple TV Documentary

Billie Eilish Explains Why She Got Emotional Watching Her Apple TV Documentary

'At the Heart of Gold' Director Works on New Britney Spears Documentary

'At the Heart of Gold' Director Works on New Britney Spears Documentary

'Mission: Impossible 7' to No Longer Be Filmed Back-to Back With the 8th Installment

'Mission: Impossible 7' to No Longer Be Filmed Back-to Back With the 8th Installment

Florence Pugh Puts 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Under the Spotlight to Celebrate End of Filming

Florence Pugh Puts 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Under the Spotlight to Celebrate End of Filming

Petition Calling for Removal of Sia's 'Music' From Golden Globe Nomination Gets Over 50K Signatures

Petition Calling for Removal of Sia's 'Music' From Golden Globe Nomination Gets Over 50K Signatures

First Trailer for Emma Stone's 'Cruella' Gives Off Serious Harley Quinn Vibes

First Trailer for Emma Stone's 'Cruella' Gives Off Serious Harley Quinn Vibes

Santa Barbara Film Festival 2021 to Screen Movies for Free in Beachside Drive-In Theaters

Santa Barbara Film Festival 2021 to Screen Movies for Free in Beachside Drive-In Theaters

Martin Scorsese Complains About Systematic Devaluation of Cinema by Streaming Movies

Martin Scorsese Complains About Systematic Devaluation of Cinema by Streaming Movies