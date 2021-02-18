 
 

Lil Nas X Confesses to Battling Depression and Hypochondria During College Years

Lil Nas X Confesses to Battling Depression and Hypochondria During College Years
Instagram
Celebrity

In a candid TikTok video, the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker claims to hit a real low after his grandmother's death and have to endure a series of family struggles when pursuing his music career.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Nas X feared he would die as he battled depression and hypochondria during his college years.

The star, 21, opened up about his mental health struggles in a candid TikTok post, revealing he hit a real low after his grandmother's death.

He began his video by writing, "Hey I'm Lil Nas X, and this is my story. In 2017, I became the first of all my family to get into college. During college I was depressed, had no friends... and my grandmother passed."

The "Old Town Road" hitmaker admits he only started feeling more like himself when he indulged in his passion for music.

He explained, "I started going to the doctor a lot in fear that I would die soon... hypochondria. In May 2018 I started making music. I was happy again!!!"

  See also...

However, Lil Nas, born Montero Lamar Hill, had to endure a series of family struggles after dropping out of college in an effort to pursue a music career.

"I dropped out (of school) and moved (in) with my sister! In June 2018 I released my first mixtape 'Nasarati'. Things were going great, then they weren't! My brother who was helping me left to (join) the military & my songs were no longer doing good."

"In November 2018, feeling hopeless, I moved (in) with my other brother where it was domestic violence everyday (sic)."

Luckily for Lil Nas, the tough times wouldn't last too much longer, as he eventually found mainstream success with his viral crossover hit "Old Town Road", which spent a record 19 weeks atop the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Alongside a snap of himself wearing a cowboy hat, Lil Nas, who is openly gay, hinted at the turning point and wrote, "Then something happened ... life for part 2 (sic)!"

You can share this post!

Petition Calling for Removal of Sia's 'Music' From Golden Globe Nomination Gets Over 50K Signatures

Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Has This Wish for Duchess of Sussex's Second Child
Related Posts
Lil Nas X Celebrates 'Old Town Road' History-Making Milestone

Lil Nas X Celebrates 'Old Town Road' History-Making Milestone

Lil Nas X Hopes to Encourage Self-Acceptance With New Children's Book

Lil Nas X Hopes to Encourage Self-Acceptance With New Children's Book

Lil Nas X Names This Singer as His First Celebrity Crush

Lil Nas X Names This Singer as His First Celebrity Crush

Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'

Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'

Most Read
Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation
Celebrity

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son