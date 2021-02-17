 
 

'LHH' Star Sukihana Single Again 4 Months After Getting Engaged to Beau Kill Bill

The rapper and social media personality hints that she and her fiance have called it quits with several social media posts in which she confirms her relationship status.

  Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sukihana is back on the market, four months after getting engaged to her boyfriend Kill Bill. The rapper has hinted at her split from her fiance as she declared her "single" status through several social media posts.

"I been single for a while now I just don't be putting y'all in my business," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 16, refusing to divulge the exact timeline of the end of her romance with Bill.

Seemingly not letting the failed romance dampen her spirit, she also shared a suggestive picture of her posing on all four near a swimming pool while sticking out her tongue. She wrote in the caption of the snap, "Single again back on the prowl."

Sukihana confirmed she was dating Bill in March 2020. At the time, they had been together for a few months as he first posted about her on his Instagram account in December 2019. "Keeping my baby on point at her videoshoot," he wrote along with a video of the reality TV star.

In February 2020, Bill also posted a photo of the two of them together and captioned it, "Hood love went from sleeping on the floor in the studio from getting shot at and baby momma drama and getting picked up by the marshals lawyer fees and court cost she held that shit down and gave me the opportunity to get out the game I love you @sukihanagoat."

In September of the same year, Bill surprised Sukihana with a proposal during an Instagram Live session. The "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star joked, "This is like a ghetto proposal," before complaining about how she wanted his proposal to be "more romantic."

Bill defended himself by saying, "What's not more romantic than being around your children?" In the end, Bill gave in and re-did his proposal to make it more romantic than the first one. A satisfied Sukihana accepted his proposal and diamond ring, before telling the viewers, "Do you know this man just proposed to me? I can't believe this is happening."

