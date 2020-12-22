 
 

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Expecting '2 Little Miracles'

Two days after announcing the pregnancy, former 'The Bachelor' star Arie reveals in an Instagram post and YouTube video that they're going to welcome twins next summer.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife have offered more details about her latest pregnancy. Just two days after revealing that they are expecting their second child together, the season 22 star of "The Bachelor" and wife Lauren Burnham spilled that she is carrying twins, and described their unborn babies as "2 little miracles."

On Monday, December 21, the 39-year-old made use of Instagram to put out ultrasound photos. "2 little miracles. Love them with all my heart already @luyendyktwins," he captioned the post. His wife Lauren posted the same snaps on her own page. In the accompanying message, she wrote, "we maaaay have left out one small detail @luyendyktwins."

The married couple also brought up the twins' revelation in their latest YouTube video. After the doctor told them they are expecting two instead of one, the season 8 runner-up of "The Bachelorette" said in disbelief, "Two?! No way." He then explained, "We were literally googling the chances of twins and how rare it is in people that are younger and haven't had any history."

Arie's wife Lauren also could not contain her excitement upon hearing the news. When they got back in their car after completing the ultrasound procedure, the expectant mom stated, "I can't, I don't know how to feel about this. I'm like gonna cry, I'm laughing, it's like wow."

Two days earlier, Arie and Lauren informed their online devotees that they are expecting again after she suffered a devastating miscarriage. "We're pregnant! We've known for a while and we've been trying to hide it," the auto racing driver declared in their YouTube clip. His wife chimed in, "It's so hard to keep it a secret."

Arie and Lauren, who got married in January 2019, divulged in May that they had gone through a pregnancy loss. "We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi's little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn't get the happy story we had hoped for," they explained in the description of their YouTube video addressing the miscarriage.

