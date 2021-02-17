 
 

Megan Thee Stallion to Graduate as College Student in the Fall

Megan Thee Stallion to Graduate as College Student in the Fall
Instagram
Celebrity

Responding to a critic doubting whether she can finish college amid her busy schedule, the 'WAP' raptress reveals that she's going to get her degree from Texas Southern University in a matter of months.

  • Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion will soon add college graduate to her resume. When responding to a critic who doubted her ability to finish college due to her busy schedule, the "WAP" raptress uncovered that she will finish her health administration study at Texas Southern University in the Fall.

The 26-year-old femcee made the revelation on Twitter. Replying to the troll's since-deleted tweet, she wrote, "Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe." In a following reply, she continued to state, "They swore I wasn't gone get that degree, SIKE."

Megan Thee Stallion's Tweet

Megan Thee Stallion revealed she will graduate from college in the fall.

Back in April 2020, Megan divulged that she was determined to achieve a college degree to honor her late mother Holly Thomas' legacy. "I want to get my degree because I really want my mum to be proud," she divulged in an interview with PEOPLE.

  See also...

"She saw me going to school before she passed... My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school," the femcee went on sharing. "I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."

The "Hot Girl Summer" raptress went on to note that she was motivated by how hardworking her mother and her grandmother were. She then added, "My daddy passed away when I was 15, so my mama was still going hard taking care of us. If we were going through money problems, my mother and my two (maternal) grandmothers always made sure I didn't know."

During the chat, Megan also spilled that she wanted to open her own assisted living facility. "I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, 'What can I do?'... I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I'm gonna let my classmates run it," she elaborated.

In another story, Megan turned 26 on Monday, February 15. Celebrating the milestone, she expressed gratitude for her "blessed" life by raving, "I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at tme rn but he still love me) shiddd [Beyonce Knowles] love me , I'm just happy and blessed lol."

You can share this post!

Larsa Pippen Accuses Future of Clout Chasing by Putting Their Relationship on Songs

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family
Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Wreak Havoc in Toy Store in 'Cry Baby' Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Wreak Havoc in Toy Store in 'Cry Baby' Music Video

Most Read
Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation
Celebrity

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York