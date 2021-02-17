Megan Thee Stallion to Graduate as College Student in the Fall

Instagram Celebrity

Responding to a critic doubting whether she can finish college amid her busy schedule, the 'WAP' raptress reveals that she's going to get her degree from Texas Southern University in a matter of months.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion will soon add college graduate to her resume. When responding to a critic who doubted her ability to finish college due to her busy schedule, the "WAP" raptress uncovered that she will finish her health administration study at Texas Southern University in the Fall.

The 26-year-old femcee made the revelation on Twitter. Replying to the troll's since-deleted tweet, she wrote, "Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe." In a following reply, she continued to state, "They swore I wasn't gone get that degree, SIKE."

Back in April 2020, Megan divulged that she was determined to achieve a college degree to honor her late mother Holly Thomas' legacy. "I want to get my degree because I really want my mum to be proud," she divulged in an interview with PEOPLE.

"She saw me going to school before she passed... My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school," the femcee went on sharing. "I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."

The "Hot Girl Summer" raptress went on to note that she was motivated by how hardworking her mother and her grandmother were. She then added, "My daddy passed away when I was 15, so my mama was still going hard taking care of us. If we were going through money problems, my mother and my two (maternal) grandmothers always made sure I didn't know."

During the chat, Megan also spilled that she wanted to open her own assisted living facility. "I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, 'What can I do?'... I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I'm gonna let my classmates run it," she elaborated.

In another story, Megan turned 26 on Monday, February 15. Celebrating the milestone, she expressed gratitude for her "blessed" life by raving, "I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at tme rn but he still love me) shiddd [Beyonce Knowles] love me , I'm just happy and blessed lol."