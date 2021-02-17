Grouplove Offer Monthly Concert Series Through Subscription Livestream

Music

The 'Tongue Tied' rockers will kick off their 'This is This Moment' digital event on March 11, with follow-up episodes airing every second Thursday of the month.

AceShowbiz - Rockers Grouplove, who is made of Hannah Hooper, Christian Zucconi, Andrew Wessen, Daniel Gleason, and Benjamin Homola, are turning their livestream shows into a monthly affair with the launch of a new subscription service.

The "Tongue Tied" stars have joined forces with bosses at premium digital live platform Moment House for the new project, which will grant subscribers access to live shows every month.

The performances will each feature different set lists, and include unreleased music, unexpected cover versions, and question and answer sessions with the band.

Tickets for the event, titled, "This is This Moment", go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, February 17.

"Yo we know it's been a minute but you've been on our minds!" Grouplove's Hannah shared.

"We are launching a monthly live concert series- gonna play some new music! some older albums front to back, some acoustic sets, some collaborations and even share some art- after each show we'll be doing a live hang and Q&A."

"We are so excited to share this with you - it's been far too long. The first show is going to be special to say the least. Gonna leave it at that for now."

For more information and to subscribe, visit Moment House's Grouplove page.