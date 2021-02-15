Moniece Slaughter Disses Apryl Jones Over 'Not New' Romance With Dr. Dre

Instagram Celebrity

Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Moniece Slaughter has confirmed Apryl Jones' rumored romance with Dr. Dre, which she claimed wasn't new. While some fans are still processing the news of the alleged pairing, the reality TV star said she has known that the two are an item "for a while."

"To the person that asked me if Apryl and Dre are together: yes they are," she said during an Instagram Live session on Saturday, February 13, after her nemesis and the record executive were spotted together. "It's been a while that they've been together," she continued, claiming that the relationship "is not new."

"I've known for a while. I was shocked just because of her public announcement that she's polyamorous," Moniece added, before accusing Apryl of having been "patting her p**s" on the internet. Suggesting that her "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" co-star is not a perfect match for Dre, she said, "I was surprised that someone as established and refined as Dre would almost wife her."

Apryl and Dre sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a dinner date on Wednesday night, February 10. They showed no PDA when leaving BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California as Dre walked ahead and Apryl followed right behind him, but they were seen getting into the same car.

On the same day they were caught on a date night, Apryl confirmed in an interview that she's not single. "I am dating. And…I'm not looking for anything," she told Madame Noire, without mentioning the name of her boyfriend. Claiming that she doesn't have a particular type when it comes to men, the 34-year-old added, "I'm a say I'm not looking. I just feel like…I am dating and I'm open and I feel like what I am hoping to experience is just a great exchange of energy with somebody that feels different and I'll know it when I feel it."

"But that's just where I'm at with it. I'm not looking for anything. I don't have a particular type," she continued dishing on her love life. "I'm just enjoying life and exchanging energy and enjoying company. And that's it. And when I need what I need when I need it, I get what I need when I need it! Keep it pushin' [laughs]. That's where I'm at."

Meanwhile, fans were convinced that Apryl had hinted at her relationship with the former N.W.A member in last year's Thanksgiving post. Several days before the annual festivity, the Chicago-born singer/songwriter posted on Instagram a list of things she was grateful for. She wrote, "Finally blessed with a real GENTLEman," as one of them.