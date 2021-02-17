 
 

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Step Out With Baby After Quietly Welcoming First Child

WENN
Celebrity

The former 'Game of Thrones' co-stars are caught on camera grocery shopping in London with their first child, several months after she announced her pregnancy.

  • Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have become parents for the first time.

The stars, who met and fell in love on the set of "Game of Thrones", were photographed stepping out with their baby in London on Tuesday (16Feb21).

An official birth announcement has yet to be made, but in a picture obtained by the New York Post, Leslie kept the tot close to her chest in a baby carrier as the couple walked home from a local grocery store hand in hand.

  See also...

Leslie revealed her growing baby bump in September (20) as she posed for a maternity photo for the cover of Britain's Make magazine, but she never spoke about becoming a mum-to-be until October, when she told the Post she was "thrilled" to be expecting, adding, "I can't wait to meet the new member of our family."

The couple wed in 2018.

During the pandemic last year, the couple holed up at their historic home in East Anglia, England, which she jokingly called "the house that Jon Snow built."

"It's incredibly old," she said. "We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there: 'Were they happy, how did they live?' "

And she enjoyed being able to kick back and relax in her country manor house throughout the coronavirus lockdown. "What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup," she added. "It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong, and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It's so peaceful."

