Sophie Rundle Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Peaky Blinders' actress is adding mother to her resume as she is over the moon to announce to her online devotees that she is expecting her first child with Matt Stokoe.

Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Peaky Blinders" star Sophie Rundle is pregnant.

The actress, who also played the love interest of George Clooney's character in "The Midnight Sky", revealed the baby news on Tuesday (16Feb21), via Instagram.

It comes just two months after Sophie was hospitalised as she battled a "nice juicy bout of COVID-19."

Posting a shot of herself showing off a baby bump, Rundle wrote, "New friend on the way. Arriving here with the daffodils and the sunnier days of spring. O high riser, my little loaf."

This will be the first child for the actress and her partner Matt Stokoe.

Sophie Rundle previously detailed her battle with coronavirus in a Christmas post, claiming she had "a very festive bloodshot eye from all the hardcore vomiting [she] did in hospital."

"I can taste NOTHING, I have a cough to rival a Dickensian workhouse orphan boy and the angel on top of my festive sickness tree is the TOOTHACHE from my gnarly little wisdom teeth at the back there. Quite the feast of festive ailments!" she continued.

She, however, kept positive attitude, "Self pity is such a drag and we're all fed up right? So how are we all doing? What is everyone finding to cheer themselves up? If you're feeling low or at the end of your tether, please know you are not alone. You can join my gang. Comment below and let's cheer each other up."