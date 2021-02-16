Larry King's Wife to Counter His Secret Will With 'Legitimate Will'

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Shawn King, who shared two children with the late TV host, says her sons Cannon and Chance support her legal battle against the handwritten will as 'they are not happy about this.'

AceShowbiz - Larry King's widow Shawn King is demanding her share of his fortune. Days after news broke that the late TV host left out his estranged wife in his handwritten will, Shawn admits that she was blindsided by the news of his secret will and is now preparing to fight it in court.

"We had a very watertight family estate plan," Shawn tells Page Six, claiming that they wrote the plan "as a couple" in 2015. "It still exists, and it is the legitimate will. Period. And I fully believe it will hold up, and my attorneys are going to be filing a response, probably by the end of the day."

Shawn says Cannon and Chance, her sons with Larry, were also unaware of the secret will and were "shocked" to discover it exists. She says she has her sons' support in her legal battle against the secret will as "they are not happy about this."

The 61-year-old goes on suggesting that someone influenced Larry to write the amendment. "Yes," she simply says when asked about this without elaborating further.

The handwritten will was signed on October 17, 2019, two months after Larry filed for divorce from Shawn after more than 20 years of marriage. Shawn, however, says that before her estranged husband's death, he had become close friends with her again and that they spoke daily.

Thus, Shawn doesn't believe that Larry wrote her out of the will because he was sore after filing the divorce papers. "Based on the timeline, it just doesn't make sense," she argues. Larry's estate is estimated to be worth at $2 million. While the number is a comparatively meager, especially if it's to be split between his surviving heirs, the former actress says of why she's willing to go to war even if she would likely only earn around $300,000 from the inheritance, "It's the principle."

In the handwritten will, Larry expressed his wish to distribute his fortune equally among his five children, Larry King Jr., Cannon, Chance, Andy and Chaia. "This is my Last Will & Testament," the document stated. "It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% [placed above illegible cross-out] of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."

Two of the former "Larry King Live" host's children, Andy and Chaia, whom he shared with his third wife Alene, tragically died within 23 days apart from each other in the summer of 2020, and the will clearly doesn't reflect that.

Meanwhile, Larry's eldest son Larry Jr. has requested to be appointed administrator of the estate, blocking Shawn from taking control over his father's estate. In documents submitted by Larry Jr, he noted that his father and Shawn were living separately and were going through divorce at the time of his death.

"The Decedent was married to Shawn Southwick King ('Ms. King') at the time of death. However, the Decedent and Ms. King were actively involved in ongoing dissolution proceedings in Los Angeles Superior Court," the docs stated. "The Decedent and Ms. King were residing separately at the time of death."