Blake Lively Exposes Ryan Reynolds as Her Personal Hair Colorist in Valentine's Day Tribute

Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively paid a funny Valentine's Day tribute to her husband Ryan Reynolds by revealing he's turned hair colourist to help keep her roots covered up while in coronavirus isolation.

"The Age of Adaline" actress and her "Deadpool" star spouse are known for trolling one another on social media, sharing tongue-in-cheek messages to mark holidays and special events, and Sunday was no different as Blake shared a time-lapse video of Ryan lending her a hand in the bathroom as she dyed her brunette hair blonde.

She cheekily captioned the post, "That time I f*d my hairdresser."

However, she softened the blow by also adding a rare snap of the pair smiling to show her love for her man.

Meanwhile, Ryan had a little fun of his own as he posted a slow-motion clip of Blake sledding, and wrote, "My forever valentine for the foreseeable future."

Mariah Carey even weighed in with a comment of her own in response to Ryan's funny Valentine message as she joked, "If you're lucky," adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Blake and Ryan have been married since 2012 and welcomed their third daughter in October, 2019.

Prior to this, Blake opened up about insecurities over her postpartum body. She revealed in January that she had difficulties in finding designer clothes after giving birth to her third daughter Betty.

Sharing a photo of herself in a chic black outfit on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2019, "The Shallows" actress explained, "I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from (online retailer) @netaporter to make this pretty outfit. Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth." She added, "And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many."