 
 

Billie Eilish Explains Why She Got Emotional Watching Her Apple TV Documentary

Billie Eilish Explains Why She Got Emotional Watching Her Apple TV Documentary
Apple Original Films
Movie

Set to premiere on February 26, 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry' promises to offer a deeply intimate look at the 'Therefore I Am' hitmaker's rise to global superstardom.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish "cried out of joy" after watching her Apple TV+ documentary.

The 19-year-old pop megastar banned her family - including her sibling and regular collaborator FINNEAS - from seeing "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" until she had seen it herself, because she thought she'd be "mortified" by some of the scenes.

However, she actually felt elated by how it captured what she was going through in "such a beautiful, intimate way".

In a new clip advertising the film, Billie said, "We were in my living room. I was like, 'Nope, nobody's allowed to see it -- not my family -- nobody's allowed to see it until I've seen it, cos I knew there was some stuff in there that I was gonna be mortified by."

"S**t happened. I had a stomachache the entire day, but I cried out of joy for a lot of it. I never would have thought that anyone would be able to capture exactly what was going on in such a beautiful, intimate way."

  See also...

The "Therefore I Am" hitmaker - who has been open about her battle with depression and suicidal thoughts - recently admitted it was "pretty brutal to relive" some of the moments.

"It's really about my life, me, in such a way that I was not expecting, and was pretty brutal to relive," she said. "I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it. The fact that they have footage of it and you can see my emotions...".

A press release states that the R.J. Cutler-helmed documentary "tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom ... the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey, at just 17 years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'"

"Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" is set to premiere on February 26.

You can share this post!

NFL Star Vincent Jackson's Death at 38 Under Investigation by Cops

Melania Trump Snubs Donald in Valentine's Day Post
Related Posts
Billie Eilish Treats Fans to Fresh Teaser of Her Upcoming Feature Documentary

Billie Eilish Treats Fans to Fresh Teaser of Her Upcoming Feature Documentary

Most Read
Eva Green and Vincent Cassel Cast for New Adaptation of 'The Three Musketeers'
Movie

Eva Green and Vincent Cassel Cast for New Adaptation of 'The Three Musketeers'

'Captain Marvel 2' Locks Zawe Ashton as New Villain

'Captain Marvel 2' Locks Zawe Ashton as New Villain

Daniel Kaluuya Took Opera Singing Lessons to Prepare for His Role as Black Panthers Leader

Daniel Kaluuya Took Opera Singing Lessons to Prepare for His Role as Black Panthers Leader

'Mission: Impossible 7' Filming Put on Pause Again Due to Revolts Among Cast and Crew

'Mission: Impossible 7' Filming Put on Pause Again Due to Revolts Among Cast and Crew

Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Likely to Hit Small Screen in March as Four-Hour Film

Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Likely to Hit Small Screen in March as Four-Hour Film

Jared Leto Denies 'Suicide Squad' Rat Prank Story, Insists He Never Gave Margot Robbie Twisted Gift

Jared Leto Denies 'Suicide Squad' Rat Prank Story, Insists He Never Gave Margot Robbie Twisted Gift

'Mission: Impossible 7' to No Longer Be Filmed Back-to Back With the 8th Installment

'Mission: Impossible 7' to No Longer Be Filmed Back-to Back With the 8th Installment

Florence Pugh Puts 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Under the Spotlight to Celebrate End of Filming

Florence Pugh Puts 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Under the Spotlight to Celebrate End of Filming

Billie Eilish Explains Why She Got Emotional Watching Her Apple TV Documentary

Billie Eilish Explains Why She Got Emotional Watching Her Apple TV Documentary