 
 

Sia Credits 'Music' Soundtrack for Helping Her Conquer 'Intrusive' Suicidal Thoughts

Sia Credits 'Music' Soundtrack for Helping Her Conquer 'Intrusive' Suicidal Thoughts
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Chandelier' hitmaker, who has been diagnosed with complex PTSD and been sober since 2010, opens up about her struggles with mental health and whether she still gets a buzz from performing.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sia Furler has struggled with “very intrusive” thoughts about suicide.

The "Chandelier" hitmaker admitted many of the tracks she wrote for the soundtrack to her movie "Music" were "pep letters" to herself urging her to "stay alive" because she had been struggling with her mental health.

She said, "I was having such a hard time just being alive, and the cyclical, ruminative thoughts of killing myself were very intrusive. I think a lot of the songs were pep letters to myself, 'You could do it one more day, you're going to conquer this, stay alive.' "

The 45-year-old singer - who has changed medication and been diagnosed with complex PTSD - has been sober since 2010 and admitted she doesn't get a thrill from being onstage anymore.

Asked if she gets a buzz from performing, she said, "No! I only did when I was drinking . . . without it I was very anxious and shy."

  See also...

"I'm not there going, 'Helloooooo, Bangkok!' or 'I love you, Argentina-aaaaaaa!' I've seen performers who say the same lines every time in between songs, and I think that is kind of fraudulent."

Sia famously appears in public with her face covered, usually by a huge wig, which she does because she never wanted to be in the spotlight.

She told Sunday Times Culture magazine, "I didn't want to be a pop star. I thought, 'Maybe this is going to be a way I can still be a successful artist, but not be a famous person.' "

Although the "Elastic Heart" hitmaker made her name as a songwriter, she admitted she thinks some of the tracks she's given to other artists are "absolute s**t" but she's thankful for the money she earns from them.

She said, "There are at least three songs I think are absolute s***, but that have literally bought me swimming pools and floorboards from France."

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Re-Recordings to Only Be Eligible for Performance Awards at the Grammys

Stu Block and Luke Appleton Resign From Iced Earth After Jon Schaffer's Capitol Riot Arrest
Related Posts
Sia's 'Always Gonna Love' Shia LaBeouf Despite Being 'Conned' Into Affair

Sia's 'Always Gonna Love' Shia LaBeouf Despite Being 'Conned' Into Affair

Sia Volunteers to Pay for Maddie Ziegler's 24-Hour Protection

Sia Volunteers to Pay for Maddie Ziegler's 24-Hour Protection

Sia Comes Out as Another Victim of Shia LaBeouf as She Supports FKA twigs Following Lawsuit

Sia Comes Out as Another Victim of Shia LaBeouf as She Supports FKA twigs Following Lawsuit

Sia Supports Johnny Depp Amid His Legal Feud With Amber Heard

Sia Supports Johnny Depp Amid His Legal Feud With Amber Heard

Most Read
Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House
Celebrity

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

'RHOA' Star LaToya Ali Apologizes for Her Racist Rant on YouTube Video

'RHOA' Star LaToya Ali Apologizes for Her Racist Rant on YouTube Video

Wendy's Tweets and Deletes Risque Joke About Armie Hammer's Cannibalism Scandal

Wendy's Tweets and Deletes Risque Joke About Armie Hammer's Cannibalism Scandal

David Bowie's Wife and Daughter Mourning the Loss of Family Dog Max

David Bowie's Wife and Daughter Mourning the Loss of Family Dog Max

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York