 
 

Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Re-Recordings to Only Be Eligible for Performance Awards at the Grammys

The re-recorded tracks in the 'Love Story' hitmaker's reworked edition of her 2008 LP would not be allowed to be nominated for songwriting accolades, but her six brand new songs could be.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's re-recordings of her tracks from "Fearless" will be eligible for performance Grammy Awards.

The "Love Story" star - who had previously revealed plans to release new versions of her early records after Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings bought the writes to her back catalogue - is set to release a reworked edition of her 2008 LP, which comes with six brand new songs.

And the Recording Academy has stated that the re-recorded tracks will only be allowed to be nominated for performance accolades, not songwriting awards.

A Grammy Awards spokesperson told Billboard, "Current eligibility guidelines would allow for the new performances and albums to be eligible if they were recorded within the last five years. However, none of the older songs would be eligible for songwriting awards."

However, that doesn't apply to the six new tracks, which can be nominated for songwriting prizes as well.

The album is available for pre-order, and a hidden message in an accompanying note suggested it could drop in April 2021.

In a lengthy statement, she added, "Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work."

"For example, only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the Fearless album. Songs I absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons (don't want too many breakup songs, don't want too many down tempo songs, can't fit that many songs on a physical CD)."

