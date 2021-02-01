Drew Barrymore's Ex Will Kopelman Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Alexandra

Instagram Celebrity

'The Intern' actor shares the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a picture of him kissing the Vogue's director of fashion development on the cheek as she flaunts her engagement ring.

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore's former husband is engaged to be married. Will Kopelman, who was married to the "50 First Dates" actress for four years until 2016, has taken to social media to announce his engagement to his girlfriend Alexandra Michler.

The 42-year-old, per Page Six, broke the happy news via Instagram on Saturday, January 30. Putting out a picture of him giving the Vogue's director of fashion development a kiss on the cheek as she flaunted her engagement ring, he wrote, "Love you love you love you love 1/30/2021."

Also sharing the engagement news was "The Intern" actor's sister Jill Kargman. Reposting the sweet snap on her own Instagram page, she gushed, "Some joyful news in endless January! ECSTATIC for my fabulous engaged brother @willkopelman and his incredible bride-to-be! Sooo lucky to have you as my sis-in-law @alliemichler."

Will confirmed his relationship with Alexandra back in December 2020. Page Six reported at the time that he uploaded an Instagram photo of him and his now-fiancee cozying up together over the Christmas weekend. In the caption of the post, he simply noted, "my love."

Will tied the knot with Drew in 2012. The two called it quits in April 2016. "Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family," the pair said in a joint statement at that time. "Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."

In October 2020, "The Drew Barrymore Show" host opened up about her divorce from Will. Speaking to Willie Geist on "Today" show, she confessed, "I really did not take divorce well. I took it really hard. Even now, I'm just like, oh, it's such a painful thing... It took me five years to be able to speak with strength, articulation, perspective, hindsight, and see everything we did right."

Drew's marriage to Will was her third. She was previously married to producer Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, and to comedian Tom Green from 2001 to 2002. While she does not have any children from her first two marriages, she shares two young daughters Olive and Frankie with Will.