Trump Likens Impeachment Trial to 'Witch Hunt' as He Celebrates His Acquittal

WENN/Instar Celebrity

Donald Trump is acquitted of inciting the deadly Capitol riot after the Senate's votes fell short of the required two-thirds majority, but the former president still could face criminal charges in the case.

Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump is celebrating his victory after he was acquitted in his second impeachment trial. In order to impeach him with charges of inciting the deadly attack in the Capitol Hill on January 6, two-thirds of the Senate needed to vote in favor. However, on Saturday, February 13, the Senate voted 57-43, falling shorts of the two-thirds majority needed to convict, though seven Republicans voted for impeachment.

Responding to the news, Trump said in a statement, "This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago."

He thanked his legal team as well as the representatives and senators whom he said "stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country." He added a message to his supporters, "We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future."

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun," the former president continued. "In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people."

Despite his acquittal, Trump still could face criminal charges for inciting the deadly Capitol riot. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said that while he didn't vote for Trump's impeachment, "President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen unless the statute of limitations is run, still liable for everything he did while in office. Didn't get away with anything yet. Yet."

"We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being accountable by either one," he added, noting that had Trump still been in office, he would have "carefully considered" impeachment.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News' Chris Wallace, "We need a 9/11 commission to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again, and I want to make sure that the Capitol footprint can be better defended next time."

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, one of the few Republicans who voted to convict Trump, additionally told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that there "should be a complete investigation about what happened on 1/6, both why wasn't there more law enforcement, National Guard already mobilized, what was known, who knew it, all that, because that builds the basis so this never happens again in future."