Kate Winslet Volunteers to Be Intimacy Coordinator on 'Mare of Easttown' Set

WENN/Brian To TV

When chatting about her latest HBO miniseries on the 'How I Found My Voice' podcast, the 'Titanic' star explains why she wants to make sure co-star Angourie Rice is comfortable on set.

Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Winslet is so impressed with the intimacy coordinators hired to oversee sex scenes in her most recent films, she has decided to become one.

The "Titanic" actress reveals she is actively making sure Angourie Rice, her young co-star in upcoming HBO miniseries, "Mare of Easttown", is comfortable on set for all her intimate scenes.

"Because there were no clothes that come off in the scene, they didn't consider bringing in an intimacy coordinator, but I just got the sense that she was nervous," Kate tells the "How I Found My Voice" podcast. "I said to her, 'I'm going to be around for this, I'm going to stay, I won't leave the set'. She said, 'Thank God Kate, thank you so much'."

"And I ended up being in the car. I ended up being in the boot of the car. I knew it would make them feel better to have that one person, who would be able to put their hand up and say, 'Actually we need to cut now. Is everyone feeling OK?'"

Winslet admits she would have felt a lot more comfortable filming sex scenes if there were intimacy coordinators on set when she was younger.

"I definitely wish I had them in the past, I definitely do," the Brit adds. "I just could have done with that friend really. Just having a friend to say, 'Can you ask him just to not put his hands there?' So it's not you having to say it, which can be pretty awkward."