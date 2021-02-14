Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Penned Their Wedding Vows in a Bar

WENN Celebrity

The 'My Church' singer and her husband reveal they wrote their wedding vows in a bar as the couple recall the special day when they tied the knot in 2018.

Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd both wrote their wedding vows "in a bar" while sat together.

The musical couple tied the knot in March 2018, and have now revealed they waited until "the week of" the wedding to pen their vows and did so "at the same table" of a local bar.

Ryan said, "I think we wrote them the week of (the wedding); we went to a bar. We sat at the same table. Maren was on her laptop and I was writing on my notepad. We wrote our vows in a bar."

Although they sat together to write the sentimental messages, they didn't reveal what they had written until the big day.

And the couple also tried to make sure their vows were both heartfelt and humorous.

Speaking in a joint interview on "The Bobby Bones Show" following the release of their first-ever duet, "Chasing After You", Maren revealed, "I tried to do a mix of really sentimental and obviously a mix of promising him all these things that I will do for him throughout our life together, but I also wanted to add some levity."

"So I said like, 'I'll put up with you constantly watching sports and you put up with me relentlessly watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' "

Maren and Ryan's duet comes after the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Hayes, in March last year.

After Hayes' birth, Maren struggled with postpartum depression and felt as though she "sucked at every level" of parenting during the height of her struggle.

But five months later, the 30-year-old singer revealed she was "back to normal" thanks to "phone therapy."

She said, "I'm kind of coming through the tunnel now. I feel back to normal. Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the coronavirus pandemic. And (I have) people that love me around me that are like, 'Hey, if you're drowning right now, there's help.' "