'Captain Marvel 2' Locks Zawe Ashton as New Villain
The upcoming second 'Captain Marvel' movie has found the main baddie in the 'Not Safe for Work' actress, ultimately pitting her against Brie Larson's Carol Danvers.

  • Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - British actress Zawe Ashton has scored her big break after landing the role of the new villain in the "Captain Marvel" sequel.

The "Dreams of a Life" star will face off with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the follow-up to the 2019 superhero blockbuster although specific character details have yet to be released.

"WandaVision" story editor Megan McDonnell has penned the script for "Captain Marvel 2", which will be directed by Nia DaCosta.

Ashton joins a cast which also includes Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

"Captain Marvel 2" is currently scheduled for release in November 2022.

Other upcoming Marvel big screen projects include "Black Panther 2", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", "Black Widow", "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", "The Eternals", "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", "Thor: Love and Thunder", and a "Spider-Man: Far From Home" sequel.

The studio is also working on a number of TV projects following the conclusion of Phase Three of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase Three started with "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016 and ended with "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019.

The series include "WandaVision" starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, "Loki" starring Tom Hiddleston, "What If…?" starring Jeffrey Wright, "Ms. Marvel" starring Iman Vellani, "Moon Knight" with Oscar Isaac attached to play the lead role and Ethan Hawke to portray the main baddie, "Hawkeye" with Jeremy Renner set to return as the titular character and Hailee Steinfeld added in the supporting role, and "She-Hulk" with Tatiana Maslany attached to play the main heroine.

