Kate Hudson Makes Sure Boyfriend, Kids, and Friends Feel Loved on Valentine's Day

The 'Almost Famous' actress is celebrating February 14 all day long as she ensure her three children, close friends, and beau Danny Fujikawa feel loved on the special day.

Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson celebrates Valentine's Day (14Feb) with her children, her friends, and her partner to ensure the loving feeling lasts all day long.

The "Almost Famous" actress admits she's a real sucker for "any holiday," but she really maps out every hour of the most romantic day of the year.

"Oh yeah, it starts with the kids - it's always the kids first," Kate told U.S. morning show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" of the start to the special day with her sons Ryder, 17, and Bingham, nine, who she shares with rockers Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively, and two-year-old daughter Rani Rose, whose dad is her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

"Then it goes into (celebrating) friends, right? Like, kind of (the) afternoon is (for) your friends and then nighttime is for lovers."

And while the star didn't elaborate on her plans after dark with Danny, she quipped that the "lovers" part of her day is up in the air, "It depends on how tired I am, let's be honest. I feel like in my 20s Valentine's night was way more fun."

But there will definitely be chocolate and quiet time, too, on Sunday (14Feb21).

"I feel like we've been loving each other for a good year (thanks to COVID) so we'll celebrate it, we'll eat lots of chocolate, and then I go find my quiet space," she added.

Last year, Kate Hudson credited coronavirus lockdown for improving her sex life with boyfriend. "Yeah. I do. I think it's even more than that. I think it's positive for knowing that I'm with the right person," she explained. "There's nobody else I'd want to be quarantined with right now. He's just the best."