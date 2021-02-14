Cardi B: 'Give Your Man Grass If He Only Buys You Flowers for Valentine's Day'

ABC Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker insists men should be more generous to their partners on Valentine's Day and defends herself as she's criticized by her online followers.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has urged men to be more generous on Valentine's Day.

The 28-year-old rapper - who has Kulture, two, with Migos star Offset - has reiterated her belief that men ought to spend more than women on the annual day of romance.

In a series of Twitter posts, Cardi said, "Yes! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine's Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift. Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass. (sic)"

The rap star was subsequently accused of hypocrisy, with fans pointing out that she's been very generous towards Offset over the years.

But Cardi was quick to hit back on the micro-blogging platform.

She wrote, "Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin 'but you bought your man a lambo but remember...I got 550K ring on my left hand, 400k ring on my right, Thousands of dollars In Birkins, soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts."

"So if ya don't like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy. If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that's around 550$ .It's fair ...now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a b****. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi B was showered with surprises that included Chanel gifts by her husband on Valentine's Day.

The couple also jetted off with their little daughter for a family vacation. When they arrived at their destination, she was stunned as the house was filled with roses and heart-shaped balloons. "Yeah, I did it," Offset said in her Instagram Story, to which she responded, "I didn't know what to say."