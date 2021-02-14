 
 

Sacha Baron Cohen Failed to Buy Peter Sellers' Golden Globe at Auction

Sacha Baron Cohen Failed to Buy Peter Sellers' Golden Globe at Auction
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' actor recalls trying to acquire the Golden Globe trophy owned by his acting hero at an auction but he 'got the time zone wrong.'

  • Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sacha Baron Cohen once tried to buy a Golden Globe previously won by his "hero" Peter Sellers - but he got the auction "time zone wrong" and lost out.

The actor has long admired the work of the comedy legend, so when the statue the late Brit won for 1979's "Being There" went under the hammer a few years ago, he decided to buy it.

"He was the hero of mine growing up...," Sacha told Deadline. "I remember the moment I was eight years old seeing him perform and it was as (The Pink Panther's Inspector) Clouseau, and it was this incredibly broad character. At first I was laughing so hard, but I believed him completely."

  See also...

"And all of his characters, despite being over the top and not believable in the hands of almost any other performer, are completely authentic and completely three dimensional."

He added, "Once they auctioned off his Golden Globe for Being There and I tried to buy it, but I got the time zone wrong so I missed that, but I really wanted to get it. He was a really incredible and versatile actor..."

Sacha has since drawn comparisons to his acting idol following his performance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm", and he is flattered by the notion. "I have got to say that is the highest compliment you could ever give me, to compare me to Peter Sellers," he smiled.

The funnyman, who picked up his first Golden Globe in 2007 for the first "Borat" movie, is nominated for two more gongs at this month's prizegiving (28Feb21) - one for his work in Aaron Sorkin drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7", and another for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm".

You can share this post!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover Tapped for 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' TV Series

Cardi B: 'Give Your Man Grass If He Only Buys You Flowers for Valentine's Day'
Related Posts
Sacha Baron Cohen Is Special Honoree at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Sacha Baron Cohen Is Special Honoree at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Sacha Baron Cohen Has No Plan to Make Third 'Borat' Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen Has No Plan to Make Third 'Borat' Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen Mocks Donald Trump for 'Tragic and Sad' Response to Election Defeat

Sacha Baron Cohen Mocks Donald Trump for 'Tragic and Sad' Response to Election Defeat

Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100,000 to Oklahoma Community on 'Borat 2' Babysitter's Behalf

Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100,000 to Oklahoma Community on 'Borat 2' Babysitter's Behalf

Most Read
Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will
Celebrity

Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Seeking to Have Alleged Mistresses Sit for Depositions Amid Divorce

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Seeking to Have Alleged Mistresses Sit for Depositions Amid Divorce

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

'Game of Thrones' Star Becomes Latest Woman Accusing Marilyn Manson of Abuse

'Game of Thrones' Star Becomes Latest Woman Accusing Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson

Dr. Dre Steps Out With Sexy Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Steps Out With Sexy Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Brian McKnight Blasted by His Son

Brian McKnight Blasted by His Son