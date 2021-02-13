 
 

Beyonce's Mother Uncovers Singer's Makeup-Free Look in Rare Throwback Photo

In a birthday shout-out for Kelly Rowland, Tina Lawson comes out with a group photo taken from the former Destiny's Child member's wedding featuring her star daughter and Michelle Williams.

  • Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' mother has treated her online devotees to a rare throwback picture of the pop star. When celebrating Kelly Rowland's 40th birthday, Tina Lawson uncovered a makeup-free look of her singer daughter as a tribute for her former Destiny's Child bandmate.

The 67-year-old shared the distinctive photo via Instagram on Friday, February 12. It saw her being joined by Beyonce, Michelle Williams, La La Anthony, as well as composer Angie Beyince as they gave a group hug to Kelly on her wedding day, which was on May 9, 2014.

In the image, Tina was seen kissing Kelly's cheek while the singer herself laid her head on Beyonce's lap. Their bandmate Michelle could be seen in the bottom right side of the image. La La, in the meantime, popped up in the left side of the photo with Angie posing behind her. All women confidently flaunted their bare face.

"remember this day like it was yesterday . We all surrounded you with so much love," Tina wrote in the caption of the snap. "It was your Wedding day! Today feel all that love because it's still coming strong from all your sisters and me ! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful heart around @kellyrowland @angiebeyince @lala @michellewilliams @ @mstinalawson @beyonce."

Tina's birthday shout out for Kelly came just one day after the "Crazy" songstress put out a no-makeup Instagram video in commemoration of her latest milestone. In the footage, she offered a look at an at-home dance party with family that featured a remote DJ. "MY BIRTHDAY LIVE + BLACK MAGIC," she wrote in the accompanying message.

Kelly turned 40 around three weeks after she welcomed her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon. Announcing the baby boy's arrival, she declared on Instagram, "On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us! ... We are truly grateful ... 1.21.21 ... 8:13pm ... 7lbs. 8oz 19in (sic)."

