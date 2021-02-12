Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The former advisor of Harvey Weinstein in his sexual abuse cases implores people with information about the alleged sex trafficking allegations against the hip-hop couple to contact her.

Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lisa Bloom is moving forward with her intent to represent T.I. and Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle's alleged victims. The famed celebrity lawyer has announced that her law firm has just signed a second accuser against the couple.

Lisa, who is the only child of civil rights attorney Gloria Allred and Peyton Huddleston Bray Jr., took to social media to share an update on the case. "We just signed our second accuser against TI and Tiny," she posted on Thursday, February 11.

Trying to gather more evidence, Lisa implored people with knowledge in the matter to contact her. "If you have information about this important case, please contact me," she added, promising that she would keep everything "free and confidential" as "we understand the fear."

Earlier this month, Lisa announced that she's representing one of the women who have come forward to speak against the hip-hop couple. "Good Lord. So many accusers," so she tweeted on February 3, before adding, "And now I represent one of them."

Later on February 4, Lisa, who advised Harvey Weinstein in his sexual abuse cases, further teased, "More to come." No criminal charge, however, has been filed against T.I. and Tiny.

Sabrina Peterson was the first to come forward with allegations against the couple. The former friend of the Xscape singer claimed that the rapper once put a gun on her head in front of her children. She later spoke with other women who claimed to have experienced sexual abuse at the hands of the hip-hop couple.

T.I. and Tiny have denied the allegations, with his rep releasing a statement which read, "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson."