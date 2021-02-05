One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Lisa has revealed on her Twitter account that she is currently only representing one woman of the many who came forward to speak against the rapper and the Xscape singer.

AceShowbiz - The drama surrounding T.I. and wife Tiny (Tameka Cottle) further escalates. It has been reported that an unidentified woman who accuses the celebrity couple of being sexual predators has hired famed lawyer Lisa Bloom.

"Good Lord. So many accusers," so she tweeted on February 3, before adding, "And now I represent one of them." Later on February 4, Lisa further teased, "More to come." As of now, no criminal charges have been filed.

Tiny's former friend Sabrina Petersen was the first one to come forward with assault allegations leveled at T.I. In January, she claimed that T.I. once put a gun to her head in front of her children. She also shared T.I.'s other alleged victims' accounts of their experiences of sexual abuse at the hands of the hip-hop couple.

Not stopping there, she also accused him of sex trafficking with other women, including minors. To back her up, there were over 15 women have come forward with their similar experiences with the couple. Calling T.I. as an "absolute monster who uses money and power to manipulate people and Tiny is his secret weapon," one of them said that she was working as an escort/stripper in 2013 when T.I. invited her to take drugs and have sex with him and Tiny in return for payment. When Tiny got jealous of her and hit her, T.I. allegedly "choked" her out.

In response to the mounting allegations leveled at them, T.I. and Tiny later issued a joint statement on January 29. "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson," the statement read.

"The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action," the statement continued.