 
 

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom

One of T.I. and Tiny's Accusers Has Hired Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Lisa has revealed on her Twitter account that she is currently only representing one woman of the many who came forward to speak against the rapper and the Xscape singer.

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - The drama surrounding T.I. and wife Tiny (Tameka Cottle) further escalates. It has been reported that an unidentified woman who accuses the celebrity couple of being sexual predators has hired famed lawyer Lisa Bloom.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the alleged victim is planning to take the matter seriously by hiring the lawyer. Lisa herself revealed on her Twitter account that she is currently only representing one woman of the many who came forward to speak against the rapper and the Xscape singer.

"Good Lord. So many accusers," so she tweeted on February 3, before adding, "And now I represent one of them." Later on February 4, Lisa further teased, "More to come." As of now, no criminal charges have been filed.

Lisa Bloom claims she's representing one of T.I. and Tiny's accusers

Lisa Bloom claims she's representing one of T.I. and Tiny's accusers.

  See also...

Tiny's former friend Sabrina Petersen was the first one to come forward with assault allegations leveled at T.I. In January, she claimed that T.I. once put a gun to her head in front of her children. She also shared T.I.'s other alleged victims' accounts of their experiences of sexual abuse at the hands of the hip-hop couple.

Not stopping there, she also accused him of sex trafficking with other women, including minors. To back her up, there were over 15 women have come forward with their similar experiences with the couple. Calling T.I. as an "absolute monster who uses money and power to manipulate people and Tiny is his secret weapon," one of them said that she was working as an escort/stripper in 2013 when T.I. invited her to take drugs and have sex with him and Tiny in return for payment. When Tiny got jealous of her and hit her, T.I. allegedly "choked" her out.

In response to the mounting allegations leveled at them, T.I. and Tiny later issued a joint statement on January 29. "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson," the statement read.

"The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action," the statement continued.

You can share this post!

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Butt in Barely-There Bikini

Brian Austin Green Takes Sharna Burgess To Meet His Children
Related Posts
T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

Most Read
Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'
Celebrity

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond