James Cameron Teams Up With 'Burn Notice' creator to Bring 'True Lies' to Small Screen

WENN/Mario Mitsis TV

CBS has given a pilot order to the TV adaptation of the 'Titanic' director's classic action movie with filmmaker McG being attached to direct its first episode.

Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker James Cameron is revisiting his classic action movie "True Lies" for a new TV adaptation.

Cameron wrote and directed the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis film, and now he has signed on to executive produce a potential series for U.S. network bosses at CBS.

A pilot order has been given to the project, which will be penned by "Burn Notice" creator Matt Nix, while filmmaker McG, who previously attempted to reboot "True Lies" for a TV series in 2017 and again in 2019, will direct the first episode. He will also serve as an executive producer.

Joining McG as executive produce for this TV reboot are his Wonderland Sound and Vision president Mary Viola and frequent Cameron collaborator Rae Sanchini of his Lightstorm Entertainment banner.

The "True Lies" show will follow the same storyline as the movie, which starred Schwarzenegger as a secret international spy who struggles to balance his risky work life with his domestic duties at home with his family.

The action comedy itself was based on the 1991 French release, "La Totale!". A box office success, it earned $378.8 million worldwide, and gave Curtis her Golden Globe award for Best Actress - Comedy or Musical. In addition to Curtis and Schwarzenegger, it also has Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Eliza Dushku and Charlton Heston in the cast ensemble.

"True Lies" series adds to CBS' slate of shows based on feature franchises, following "Clarice" and "The Equalizer". It is also the network's third drama pilot order this season, joining Sophia Bush-starring "Good Sam" and Patrick Dempsey's "Ways and Means".