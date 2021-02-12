Ciara and Russell Wilson Address Future's Toxicity in Media

Instagram/WENN/PNP Celebrity

The 'Body Party' songstress recalls the moment when she first met the 'Life Is Good' rapper as the NFL star reveals whether the rapper's public comments affect their relationship.

AceShowbiz - Ciara and husband Russell Wilson discussed a lot of things for their recent cover story with GQ. One of the many things that the couple talked about in the interview was Ciara's ex and baby daddy Future's public toxic behavior.

Recalling the moment when she first met the "Life Is Good" rapper, Ciara told the magazine, "When I got to meet Future, he was young. And the reality was that for me it was a blessing and an opportunity to really hopefully be there for him every day and try to care for him in a way that was important for me, that I always wanted someone to do for me. Like my dad did for me."

She went on saying, "And so I think the greatest thing that I've ever learned in life is probably in that relationship with Future, because the reality of being a stepparent is that biologically they're not necessarily yours, but the reality is that you have to love them as if they are. They're your own blood in a way. You get to love them that way. And I think every kid deserves that and needs that and yearns for that."

When asked about the spitter's toxicity in the media and whether it made his marriage to the "Body Party" songstress hard, Russell responded, "I don't think anybody made it hard. I think it was easy for us. I think it was about us. It wasn't about anything else. It was about how we were going to love, and for me it was easy. It was easy to love. It's easy to love C--every day I get to love her and take care of her and our kids is the greatest gift I have. So I cherish that every day."

Chiming in, Ciara, who shares a son with Future, added, "And I will also say from day one we've been living life for us. Russ-I mean, he did talk about, you know, how he feels and this passion from a father's perspective, but what's always been beautiful about Russ is just to see him from day one, excitingly jumping in and changing diapers."

Back in 2019, Future shaded Russell during an episode of Freebandz radio, alluding that the NFL star did "exactly what she tell him to do." He further said, "He not being a man in that position. He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!' If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up."