Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Seeking to Have Alleged Mistresses Sit for Depositions Amid Divorce
Nicole Young has filed a legal motion requesting the three women, her estranged husband allegedly had cheated on her with, sit for depositions amid the couple's divorce battle.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young has requested three women who she claims her husband was intimate with during their marriage sit for depositions as part of the former couple's bitter divorce case.

According to new documents obtained by TMZ, Young is keen to ask the women if Dre lavished them with money and presents during their time together, as well as questioning one as to whether the rapper provided her with the money she used to buy a $2.15 million (£1.5 million) house in 2019.

Young filed for divorce from the rap mogul, real name Andre Romelle Young, in June (20) after 24 years of marriage.

Since her filing, the former couple has been embroiled in a bitter row about the validity of their prenup agreement, with Young alleging that while she signed the document, Dre ripped it up as a romantic gesture.

In the latest documents, Young claims the lawyer for the three women is attempting to delay their depositions until the validity of her prenuptial agreement with Dre is decided.

However, she says the outcome of the case with the three women could affect her spousal support, and the validity of the prenup, so she wants the depositions to happen sooner rather than later.

Dr. Dre married Nicole in 1996. They share son Truice and daughter Truly.

She demanded $2 million a month in spousal support amid their bitter divorce battle. He originally objected to her request but later agreed after he was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm.

