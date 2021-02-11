Amy Grant Sends Women Health Message After Corrective Heart Surgery: The World Needs You

Instagram Celebrity

The singer wife of Vince Gill is recovering from a life-saving surgery months after she was discovered to have suffered from rare heart condition called Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return.

Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Amy Grant is encouraging fans to keep a close eye on their heart health after undergoing her own life-saving surgery last year (20) to correct a previously unknown birth defect.

The "Baby, Baby" star's doctor discovered she suffered from rare heart condition Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return (PAPVR) after agreeing to a routine check-up while attending a medical appointment with her husband, country singer Vince Gill.

Her medic insisted she get it fixed before it was too late, and now, eight months into her recovery, Grant is marking American Heart Month by calling on others to stay on top of their health check-ups to avoid nasty surprises like she experienced.

"My own birth defect was an encroaching killer and I had no idea," she shared on U.S. breakfast show "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, February 10.

"So my advice would be, take care of yourself, the world needs you. Even if you feel like everything is fine, you don't really know what's going on on the inside."

"I think women tend to put their health on the back burner," Grant added. "It's more like, 'Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.' All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, 'Oh, I got nothing on the radar,' just get somebody else to check it out."

As for her own health, Grant insists she's couldn't be better. "I feel fantastic," she beamed. "I just have this feeling that this is going to be the best year yet."