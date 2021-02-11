 
 

COVID-19 PSA Uses Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Joker to Urge People to Mask Up

Movie

Created from partnership between the Ad Council, the CDC and WarnerMedia, the ad features various fan-favorite characters from Warner Bros. films wearing face masks.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Your favorite fictional superheroes are setting good example of how everyone should dress nowadays amid the coronavirus pandemic. A new COVID-19 PSA is making use of Warner Bros. characters to urge people to wear face masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The 30-second clip, which is developed in partnership between the Ad Council, the CDC and WarnerMedia, features Harry Potter, Neo of "The Matrix", The Flash, Wonder Woman and Aquaman masking up like everyone should during the ongoing pandemic. Mashing up original scenes from the movies, which include "The Lord of the Rings", "Austin Powers" and "Mad Max: Fury Road" among others, the ad also sees Michael B. Jordan's Adonis "Donnie" Johnson, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn wearing face masks while training, dancing on stairs and hanging upside down respectively.

"Let's get back to doing our favorite things, whatever that might be. Slow the spread. Mask up America," say the captions throughout the advert.

  See also...

In a statement released to press on Wednesday, February 10, Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman expressed her gratitude to Warner Bros. for lending its characters to deliver the important message, "We know that face masks continue to be one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves against the virus, and we're truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message."

Dennis Williams, senior VP of corporate social responsibility at WarnerMedia, said in his own statement, "WarnerMedia is proud to help educate and inform our fans about the importance of mask wearing during this pandemic."

"Wearing a mask is an effective way to protect ourselves and our loved-ones from COVID-19," he went on reminding. "We hope that by seeing some of our favorite heroes and characters masked up, our fans will follow suit. Mask wearing is a simple step we all can take to show up and support our communities during this difficult time."

The advert is going to run during donated media time across America, and will also feature on WarnerMedia's various platforms, including HBO, Turner, Rooster Teeth, Crunchy Roll, and Bleacher Report. They have also made the spot free for use by broadcast and digital news outlets.

You can share this post!

Jason Isbell Pledges to Donate Royalties From Morgan Wallen's Album to NAACP

Chad Ochocinco Only Wants a Child With Women Who Have Athletic Background
Related Posts
WB and HBO Shut Down Rumors of 'Harry Potter' TV Series

WB and HBO Shut Down Rumors of 'Harry Potter' TV Series

J.K. Rowling Came Up With Harry Potter Story While on Train

J.K. Rowling Came Up With Harry Potter Story While on Train

Most Read
'Trial of the Chicago 7' and 'Da 5 Bloods' Top Nominations at 2021 Movies for Grownups Awards
Movie

'Trial of the Chicago 7' and 'Da 5 Bloods' Top Nominations at 2021 Movies for Grownups Awards

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz Gave Up Oscar Nomination for 'The Favourite' Co-Star Olivia Colman

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz Gave Up Oscar Nomination for 'The Favourite' Co-Star Olivia Colman

'Mank' and 'The Crown' Lead Nominations at 2021 Critics Choice Awards

'Mank' and 'The Crown' Lead Nominations at 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was Hurt by Oscar Snub

Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was Hurt by Oscar Snub

Octavia Spencer Joins Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in New 'Christmas Carol' Adaptation

Octavia Spencer Joins Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in New 'Christmas Carol' Adaptation

Jared Leto's Joker Gets Creepy Makeover in First-Look Pics of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Jared Leto's Joker Gets Creepy Makeover in First-Look Pics of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

John Legend and Diane Warren Double Up Oscars Nomination Chance With 2 Songs on 2021 Shortlist

John Legend and Diane Warren Double Up Oscars Nomination Chance With 2 Songs on 2021 Shortlist

Viggo Mortensen Spills How Son's Comment About 'X-Men' Script Convinced Him to Turn Down Wolverine

Viggo Mortensen Spills How Son's Comment About 'X-Men' Script Convinced Him to Turn Down Wolverine

Britney Spears Works on Her Own Documentary but Fears Dad Would Take Control of the Film

Britney Spears Works on Her Own Documentary but Fears Dad Would Take Control of the Film

Tom Holland's Mom Upset by His Role in Hard-Hitting New Movie 'Cherry'

Tom Holland's Mom Upset by His Role in Hard-Hitting New Movie 'Cherry'

'Love Affairs' Leads Nominations for 2021 Cesar Awards With 13 Nods

'Love Affairs' Leads Nominations for 2021 Cesar Awards With 13 Nods

COVID-19 PSA Uses Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Joker to Urge People to Mask Up

COVID-19 PSA Uses Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Joker to Urge People to Mask Up