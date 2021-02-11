COVID-19 PSA Uses Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Joker to Urge People to Mask Up

Movie

Created from partnership between the Ad Council, the CDC and WarnerMedia, the ad features various fan-favorite characters from Warner Bros. films wearing face masks.

AceShowbiz - Your favorite fictional superheroes are setting good example of how everyone should dress nowadays amid the coronavirus pandemic. A new COVID-19 PSA is making use of Warner Bros. characters to urge people to wear face masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The 30-second clip, which is developed in partnership between the Ad Council, the CDC and WarnerMedia, features Harry Potter, Neo of "The Matrix", The Flash, Wonder Woman and Aquaman masking up like everyone should during the ongoing pandemic. Mashing up original scenes from the movies, which include "The Lord of the Rings", "Austin Powers" and "Mad Max: Fury Road" among others, the ad also sees Michael B. Jordan's Adonis "Donnie" Johnson, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn wearing face masks while training, dancing on stairs and hanging upside down respectively.

"Let's get back to doing our favorite things, whatever that might be. Slow the spread. Mask up America," say the captions throughout the advert.

In a statement released to press on Wednesday, February 10, Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman expressed her gratitude to Warner Bros. for lending its characters to deliver the important message, "We know that face masks continue to be one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves against the virus, and we're truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message."

Dennis Williams, senior VP of corporate social responsibility at WarnerMedia, said in his own statement, "WarnerMedia is proud to help educate and inform our fans about the importance of mask wearing during this pandemic."

"Wearing a mask is an effective way to protect ourselves and our loved-ones from COVID-19," he went on reminding. "We hope that by seeing some of our favorite heroes and characters masked up, our fans will follow suit. Mask wearing is a simple step we all can take to show up and support our communities during this difficult time."

The advert is going to run during donated media time across America, and will also feature on WarnerMedia's various platforms, including HBO, Turner, Rooster Teeth, Crunchy Roll, and Bleacher Report. They have also made the spot free for use by broadcast and digital news outlets.