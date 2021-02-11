Shia LaBeouf Denies Assault Allegations by Ex FKA Twigs, Insists Everything Wasn't Sexual

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Avalon Celebrity

In new court documents, the 34-year-old actor goes on insisting that none of the acts which were alleged by the 'Thousand Eyes' singer 'were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual.'

AceShowbiz - Shia LaBeouf has denied "each and every" sexual assault accusation leveled at him by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs. In a new court filing, the 34-year-old actor states that he "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained" in the British singer's December 2020 abuse lawsuit.

Additionally, the "Transformers" actor "denies that [FKA] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [Shia]." He also denies that the "Mary Magdalene" singer, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, "is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever" as she previously claimed that she needed "very expensive, and a massive undertaking of time and resources, to get out" of their relationship.

The "Fury" actor goes on insisting that "none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual." Concluding the statement, Shia asks for FKA to be ordered to pay for his legal costs and "further relief as the Court may deem just and proper."

This is not the first time for Shia to respond to FKA's lawsuit. He wrote in a statement last December, "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

Despite that, he insisted that "many of these allegations are not true." The "Maniac" director also shared that he's in therapy for his substance abuse issues, adding, "I am not cured of my PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."

Meanwhile, the new filing arrives just one day after it was revealed that the actor had parted ways with Hollywood talent agency CAA amid the sexual abuse allegations against him. However, reports claimed that he wasn't being dropped by the agency as he took a break from acting instead. It was said that Shia's determined to focus on his recovery and get the help he has admitted he needs.