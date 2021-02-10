 
 

Shia LaBeouf Leaves Agency CAA While Receiving Inpatient Care Following Abuse Lawsuit

The 'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps' actor has reportedly made the decision to take a break from acting to focus on his recovery as he's seeking help for his issue.

AceShowbiz - Shia LaBeouf and Hollywood talent agency CAA have parted ways following allegations of sexual abuse leveled at the actor. Despite the media scrutiny due to the damning accusations, he's not dropped by the agency, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Instead, Variety reports that Shia made the decision to take a break from acting as he's currently receiving inpatient care for his issue. The 34-year-old is said to be determined to focus on his recovery and get the help he has admitted he needs.

The Sam Witwicky of the first three "Transformers" films is reportedly living at an inpatient facility. A source says he has been receiving treatment for over five weeks, but his release is currently undetermined, depending on his recovery.

CAA and a rep for Shia have not responded to the report.

It's unclear what specific type of treatment Shia is currently receiving, but his lawyer Shawn Holley acknowledged in December 2020 that the actor "needs help and he knows that." He revealed, "We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."

The lawyer's statement was in response to FKA twigs' lawsuit against Shia, in which she accuses the "Maniac" director of assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress during their months-long relationship, which began in late 2018.

"When these allegations first came up a year ago, Shia immediately accepted responsibility for the many things he had done wrong and expressed his willingness to do what Twigs wanted him to do, almost all of which were perfectly reasonable," Shia's lawyer stated. The lawyer claimed his client agreed to a mediation with his ex-girlfriend, but the British singer bailed on it.

