Olivia Munn Calls for an End to Hate Crime Against Asians

WENN Celebrity

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress slams 'anti-Asian hate crimes,' demanding an end to unprovoked violence against Asian people amid the ongoing pandemic.

Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Olivia Munn has called on fans to help bring an end to "anti-Asian hate crimes" in a moving plea on social media.

The "X-Men: Apocalypse" star, whose mum is from Vietnam and of Chinese descent, took to Instagram late on Tuesday (09Feb21) to share her heartache at the rise in unprovoked attacks on Asian people across America during the COVID crisis.

"Over the past few days I've found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes," she wrote. "The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside. These hate crimes have spiked since COVID and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage."

Munn went on to list a number of assaults which have taken place in recent weeks, including an attack from behind on a 91-year-old Asian-American man in Oakland, California, which recently prompted fellow actors and community members Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu to offer up a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, who has since been apprehended.

"To simply exist as a minority in this country is seen as a protest to some," Munn continued. "We need help amplifying the outrage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country."

The actress also used her post to help followers educate themselves by tagging Instagram accounts for Asian-American news outlets, as well as charities which support diversity and representation in America.

The post was titled "Stop Asian Hate" and was captioned, "I've tagged some incredible accounts you can follow to stay aware."