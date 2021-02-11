 
 

Olivia Munn Calls for an End to Hate Crime Against Asians

Olivia Munn Calls for an End to Hate Crime Against Asians
WENN
Celebrity

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress slams 'anti-Asian hate crimes,' demanding an end to unprovoked violence against Asian people amid the ongoing pandemic.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Olivia Munn has called on fans to help bring an end to "anti-Asian hate crimes" in a moving plea on social media.

The "X-Men: Apocalypse" star, whose mum is from Vietnam and of Chinese descent, took to Instagram late on Tuesday (09Feb21) to share her heartache at the rise in unprovoked attacks on Asian people across America during the COVID crisis.

"Over the past few days I've found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes," she wrote. "The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside. These hate crimes have spiked since COVID and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage."

  See also...

Munn went on to list a number of assaults which have taken place in recent weeks, including an attack from behind on a 91-year-old Asian-American man in Oakland, California, which recently prompted fellow actors and community members Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu to offer up a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, who has since been apprehended.

"To simply exist as a minority in this country is seen as a protest to some," Munn continued. "We need help amplifying the outrage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country."

The actress also used her post to help followers educate themselves by tagging Instagram accounts for Asian-American news outlets, as well as charities which support diversity and representation in America.

The post was titled "Stop Asian Hate" and was captioned, "I've tagged some incredible accounts you can follow to stay aware."

You can share this post!

Tom Holland's Mom Upset by His Role in Hard-Hitting New Movie 'Cherry'

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg React to Co-Star's Accusations Against Joss Whedon
Related Posts
Olivia Munn Offers Best Wishes to Ex Joel Kinnaman Following His Engagement

Olivia Munn Offers Best Wishes to Ex Joel Kinnaman Following His Engagement

Olivia Munn Exposes One of Her Ex-Boyfriends as Gay

Olivia Munn Exposes One of Her Ex-Boyfriends as Gay

Olivia Munn Takes Issues With Bryan Singer Landing Jobs After Leaving 'X-Men' Filming for Days

Olivia Munn Takes Issues With Bryan Singer Landing Jobs After Leaving 'X-Men' Filming for Days

Olivia Munn Fires Back at Troll Making Fun of Her 'Cottage Cheese' Thighs Due to Cellulite

Olivia Munn Fires Back at Troll Making Fun of Her 'Cottage Cheese' Thighs Due to Cellulite

Most Read
NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination
Celebrity

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Kylie Jenner Called Out Over 'Insulting' Post of Stormi's Expensive Sneaker Collection

Kylie Jenner Called Out Over 'Insulting' Post of Stormi's Expensive Sneaker Collection