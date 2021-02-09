Priyanka Chopra Told by Director to Get 'Boob Job' for the Sake of Her Career

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Priyanka Chopra has gone candid about an unpleasant experience she had in the beginning of her career as an actress. Through her new autobiography "Untitled", the former "Quantico" star divulged that soon after being crowned Miss World 2000, she was told by a director to get a "boob job" for the sake of her future.

"After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did," dished the 38-year-old about the incident in her memoir. "He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt."

"If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I'd need to have my proportions 'fixed,' and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to," the wife of Nick Jonas went on sharing. "My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment."

Priyanka then admitted, "I left the director/producer's office feeling stunned and small. Was he right that I couldn't be successful unless I had so many body parts 'fixed'? I thought of how individuals in the media and others in the industry had referred to me as 'dusky' and 'different-looking,' and I wondered if I was cut out for this business after all."

Luckily, the actress playing Victoria Leeds in 2017's "Baywatch" managed to ignore the suggestions and decided to part ways with her former manager.

In another interview with Metro, the "Isn't It Romantic" actress claimed that such encounters are "normalized" in the industry. "It's so normalized that it doesn't come up in conversation. I talked about a movie that I walked out of because of how I was spoken to by the director," she pointed out. "It was early in my career, but I never told him why I walked out."

"I never had the courage to stand up for myself, and actually admit it," she further confessed. "Because I heard so often, 'Don't be a nuisance, you're new in the industry, you don't want to have a reputation that you cause trouble or you're not easy to work with.' Now on the other side... I know that's a normalized thing that girls hear so often."

"I fell for it too, even though I considered myself a forward-thinking, smart girl. I learned from that over time, but at that time, I was terrified," the Indian native continued explaining. "Yes, I faced that then, I faced that like everybody else when you're in patriarchal industries, which ours has been for a very long time."