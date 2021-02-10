Pedro Pascal Showers Sister Lux With Love After She Comes Out as Transgender

WENN/Revista Ya/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Wonder Woman 1984' actor takes to his Instagram account to proudly introduce his sister, after she comes clean about her transition journey on Chilean magazine Ya.

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pedro Pascal is celebrating his sister for her braveness in sharing revelation about her sexuality with the world. Upon learning that Lux has publicly came out as a transgender woman, the Oberyn Martell of "Game of Thrones" showered her with love on social media.

On Tuesday, February 9, the 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to proudly introduce Lux. Sharing a picture of his sister gracing the cover of Chilean magazine Ya, he wrote in Spanish, "Mi hermana, mi corazon, nuestra Lux." His message translates to, "my sister, my heart, our Lux."

Lux herself came clean about her transition journey in her cover story for the magazine. Revealing that she started receiving hormone treatment in July, she said as translated from Spanish, "My transition has been something that's very natural for everyone in my family. It's almost something that they expected to happen."

Pedro's sister, who is now studying acting at Juilliard School in New York City, also noted that her famous brother has been an "important" part of her transition. "He's also an artist and has served as a guide for me," she spilled. "He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity."

Lux went on to divulge how the "Wonder Woman 1984" actor reacted when she came out to him. "When I officially told him about my transition through Facetime, he asked me how I felt… because I remember that he was worried," she recalled. "I told him, 'I'm happy.' And his answer was, 'Perfect, this is incredible.' "

Before coming out as a transgender, Lux identified herself as nonbinary to her family. "I had already been talking about it with my entire family, little by little, like coming out of the closet as non-binary for about three years," she elaborated. "But now it was much more, I can finally say that I am a woman."

"Moving through the world as a woman is much more simple for me," she further explained. "But I still advocate for nonbinary identities to have a space in society."