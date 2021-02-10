NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Reports of Her Being Dropped by Entire Team

Instagram Celebrity

Prior to this, the 'RHOA' alum was reported to have parted ways with everyone on her management team because she 'has been impossible to work with for a very long time now.'

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes is setting the record straight. Amid reports that she was dumped by her entire management team, the former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has issued a statement in a Twitter post denying them once and for all.

On Tuesday, February 9, the 53-year-old reality TV star wrote on the blue bird app, "For all of you that are asking, emailing, in boxing, blogging, reporting etc. The ONLY statement i have...My team DID NOT let me go!" She refused to offer "further statements at this time."

In response to NeNe's denial, fans have pretty much mixed opinions. "There is always 2 sides to every story, and somewhere in between. We have all heard from Mrs. Ne Ne to the Damn Real Leakes!!!! QUESTION?? When will the Network tell their side?? Or is NENE telling the truth and Shaming the Devil??? My personal opinion is my money is on NENE!!" one fan shared her two cents on the matter.

"I think there is some truth in what ur saying but at the same time, I think the fame went to ur head. Take a step back and see where YOU went wrong. #NoShade," someone else said. Meanwhile, another fan suggested NeNe to move on and make a new reality TV show on another network. "OWN is getting better with reality shows... make a better show with real women and kick it to [Oprah Winfrey]! Bravo ain't the only network babe!" the person said.

On the other hand, someone was just confused and wished all the best for NeNe. "I'm not sure what's going on, but make sure you surround yourself with people who will be honest with you no matter who you are or how you will react," wrote the user.

Prior to this, Perez Hilton claimed that Steven Grossman at Untitled Entertainment dropped NeNe and that she's officially no longer repped by ICM Partners. The TV star additionally was reported to have parted ways with her lawyer Darrell Miller of Fox Rothschild LLP and her public relations firm, Jonesworks PR.

"NeNe has been impossible to work with for a very long time now," a source detailed. Another source noted to the news outlet, "I'm genuinely concerned for her mental health. She thinks the world is out to get her and refuses to take accountability for her actions."

Further fueling the speculations, NeNe called out her manager on Twitter. "You can't turn on your teammate and get away with this @stevengrossman #DarrellMiller #Foxrothschild," so NeNe wrote to her followers on Monday. "suppression, retaliation, discrimination, unequal pay, devaluation against black women is real, it's painful and it hurts. I will fight for all women rights PS: FIX IT."