 
 

NBA YoungBoy Under Investigation by Feds, DA Confirms

Celebrity

The 'Make No Sense' spitter is being investigated for his alleged connection to a September 2020 arrest of 16 individuals on drug and weapon charges during the filming of a music video in Baton Rogue.

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is under scrutiny by the authorities again. The rapper, who has had a long arrest record, is currently under investigation by federal authorities, District Attorney has confirmed.

On Tuesday, February 9, District Attorney Hillar Moore told Baton Rouge's local ABC affiliate WBRZ that the 21-year-old, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is the subject of a state probe into what happened during the filming of a music video in Baton Rogue in September 2020 that led to the arrests of 16 individuals, including him, on drug and weapon charges.

As a convicted felon, federal and state laws prohibit the rapper from being in possession of a firearm. Although no formal charges have been filed against the rapper, the DA said both his office and the U.S. Attorney's office are investigating the nature of YoungBoy's involvement in the incident.

Meanwhile, the "Valuable Pain" emcee's attorney James Manasseh has filed a motion to have his client released from bond supervision since it's been four months since the incident and no charges have been filed. "The Office of the District Attorney has returned Mr. Gaulden's seized property and there is no indication that the State intends to file a Bill of Information against Mr. Gaulden," the lawyer states in the motion.

The lawyer additionally argues that his client did nothing illegal during the September incident.

A judge did order the return of certain items that had been taken from YoungBoy during the arrest, including over $40,000 in cash and a $300,000 cashier's check. Two diamond necklaces and a diamond ring were also seized during the arrest.

At this time, YoungBoy is not in custody. He was released following the incident on $75,000 bond and his attorney says he is now out of state where he continues to work on his music career.

