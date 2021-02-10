 
 

Princess Eugenie Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Princess Eugenie Gives Birth to Baby Boy
WENN
Celebrity

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and her husband Jack Brooksbank officially become first-time parents as they welcome their first child, a baby boy.

  • Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - British royal Princess Eugenie has given birth to her first child.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York welcomed a son with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, at The Portland Hospital in London on Tuesday morning (09Feb21).

She broke the news to fans via Instagram, sharing a close-up black-and-white photo of the tot's tiny fingers, intertwined with his mother and father's, and captioned it with three blue hearts.

An official statement was also released by royal representatives, expressing the joy of the new grandparents and Eugenie's own grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It reads, "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," the statement added.

  See also...

The newborn is the Queen's ninth great-grandchild.

Eugenie and Jack wed in 2018.

Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy in September 2020 as she exclaimed back then, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....."

The then-pregnant royal and her husband later moved into Frogmore Cottage, who was previously occupied by her cousin Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex renovated the cottage as they moved into the estate back in 2019, they faced harsh criticisms. The couple later paid back the taxpayer's money that was used to refurbish the home.

As they resigned as senior royals and relocated to the U.S. in early 2020, it was reported that they still intended to use the Cottage as their UK base but, several months later, they had their personal items collected from the cottage so that pregnant Eugenie could move in. "Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage," a source said.

Despite claims that Eugenie was "delighted" to move into the estate, she and husband moved back into their old home in Kensington Palace after just six weeks at the cottage.

You can share this post!

Nick Kroll and Wife Welcome First Child

Britney Spears' Beau Looking Forward to 'Normal Future' With Star After Documentary Release
Related Posts
Princess Eugenie and Husband Jack Brooksbank Expecting Their First Child Together

Princess Eugenie and Husband Jack Brooksbank Expecting Their First Child Together

This Photo of Princess Eugenie Gets Royal Fans Convinced She's Pregnant

This Photo of Princess Eugenie Gets Royal Fans Convinced She's Pregnant

Are Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Expecting First Child Together? Find Out the Alleged Clues

Are Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Expecting First Child Together? Find Out the Alleged Clues

Princess Eugenie Shows Off Her 'Greatest Day of My life' in Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pic

Princess Eugenie Shows Off Her 'Greatest Day of My life' in Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pic

Most Read
'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies
Celebrity

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic

Kelly Clarkson Forced to Reduce Price of Her Home Amid Pandemic