Gorilla Glue Issues Statement After Woman Is Rushed to ER for Using the Product on Hair

Meanwhile, Tessica Brown, who went viral with #GorillaGlueGirl hashtag on Twitter after applying Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive Heavy Duty on her hair, is reported to be preparing to sue the company.

AceShowbiz - Gorilla Glue has responded to a woman who went viral after she used its Spray Adhesive on her hair, leading her to get a medical treatment as she struggled to remove the hardened adhesive. In a statement which was released on Monday, February 8, the company admitted that the "unique situation" involving TikToker Tessica Brown had come to its attention.

"We are aware of the situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent," so the statement read. "Our spray adhesive states in the warning label 'do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing...' "

Further explaining, the company added the product "is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric." The company continued, "We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best."

Tessica went viral with #GorillaGlueGirl hashtag on Twitter after she shared a video on TikTok of her showing others how her hair looked like after she applied Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive Heavy Duty on her hair because she ran out of her Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray. She revealed in the clip, which has more than 20M viewers, that she couldn't move her hair for "a month."

Admitting that using Gorilla Glue spray on her hair was a "bad, bad, bad idea," Tessica said, "Y'all look. My hair, it don't move. I've washed my hair 15 times and it don't move." She eventually spent 22 hours in the ER, according to TMZ. Dumbfounded, healthcare workers allegedly put acetone on the back of her head. However, it didn't work as it only burned her scalp and made the glue gooey before hardening again.

Following the ordeal, it has been reported that Tessica is planning to sue Gorilla Glue. The news outlet claimed that the Louisiana native has hired an attorney and is weighing her legal options against the company of putting a misleading warning label that doesn't mention hair.