Tessica Brown Denies Rumors of Her Suing Gorilla Glue After Viral Hair Mishap

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Gorilla Glue Girl has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a popular blogger who previously claimed that Tessica lied about her situation that quickly went viral.

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tessica Brown a.k.a. Gorilla Glue Girl appeared in a new episode of "The Real". During her appearance, the Louisiana native, who made headlines after spraying the adhesive glue on her hair, addressed reports saying that she filed a lawsuit against the company following the mishap.

Co-host Garcelle Beauvais could be seen asking Tessica, "Tessica, there's actually report that you maybe filing a lawsuit against Gorilla Glue for what happened. Is there any truth to that? This is the time for you to clear it up." To that, Tessica responded, "Absolutely none. I don't even know where it came from."

Admitting that she was the one responsible for the mistake, Tessica went on to say, "I said in the video that I sprayed the glue. I made the bad decision." Of rumors that she blamed the company, Tessica shared, "I never said that."

In related news, Tessica is reportedly threatening to take legal action against a popular blogger. According to TMZ, her attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to "Ms. Germon," who reportedly runs the Instagram and Twitter accounts @gossipofthecity_.

The accounts previously claimed that Tessica's story about whole thing was a lie. "I don't like messing up ppl hustles but this one is just flat out wrong," wrote the accounts. Referring to the GoFundMe page that Tessica launched, they added, "Hopefully y'all didn't donate."

In the letter, attorney Jeffrey Klein states, "It has recently come to our attention that you have made disparaging statements regarding Tessica to third-parties through social media alleging that she fabricated an unfortunate and traumatic incident."

"Tessica's situation was neither contrived, nor a joke, and it is disappointing that you are attempting to capitalize on her misfortune," the letter continues. "The statements you have made are false, defamatory and to our mind, are being made with the sole intention of causing loss and damage to Tessica personally and professionally, for your own gain."

