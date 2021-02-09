Ray J Plans Permanent Miami Relocation to Save Marriage to Princess Love

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star, who filed for divorce four months after his wife took legal action to end their marriage, claims that the two of them are currently 'in a good place.'

AceShowbiz - Singer Ray J is planning to relocate permanently to Miami, Florida to try and salvage his marriage to Princess Love.

The "One Wish" star filed for divorce in Los Angeles in September (20), four months after Princess, the mother of his two young children, initially took legal action to end their four-year marriage.

She ended up having her petition dismissed shortly after filing the complaint, suggesting they were trying to work things out, after previously spending much of the coronavirus lockdown living separately.

Now it appears they are close to officially reuniting romantically after Ray joined his family in Florida.

"We're in a good place right now," he told TMZ. "We're in Miami, we're gonna move down to Miami. I don't think we're going back to Los Angeles any time soon. We've been taking care of the kids, they love it out here, and it's given us a different mood and outlook on life. God is good, we're taking it one day at a time."

He added, "We are together. Are we back together? I think that's a journey we've gotta take... but we are together, we love being together."

"Now it's figuring out how we keep it consistent and enjoy life together and be good together, because I think we are meant to be together."

The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star admits being away from their kids was particularly hard for him to handle following the on/off couple's initial separation, and he's determined never to let that happen again.

"I never want to be without my kids," he said. "I felt like I needed some time to myself though... After a couple of days, I really started to miss my family and miss the time with them so it was hard for me, really, really hard."