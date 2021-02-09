Brandi Glanville Backtracks After Defending Her 'Armie Hammer Can Have My Rib Cage' Tweet

WENN/FayesVision/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Brandi Glanville has realized her mistake after previously defending her tweet about Armie Hammer, who is embroiled in sexual abuse and cannibalism scandal. The reality TV star has deleted her controversial tweet, claiming she didn't know the allegations leveled at the actor when she posted, "Armie Hammer can have my rib cage."

"Guys I DID NOT KNOW the extent of whats being alleged against AH I just read he was getting divorced and thought he was hot," she offered an explanation in a new tweet posted on Monday, February 8. "No more headline porn for me! I have learned my lesson."

The 48-year-old thanked a fan who defended her as writing, "Never edit yourself. It is what is. You didn't know." The former "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant added, "when I saw the headlines I went and read all the stuff and now I do kind of feel bad I don't want people to hurt oreat other people ever."

Brandi previously came under fire after she weighed in on Armie's scandal. "Dear @armiehammer You can have my rib cage. How do you just keep getting hotter and hotter #letsbbq," so she tweeted earlier on Monday.

When her followers and other users urged her to "delete" her statement and "read the room," she unapologetically responded, "I'm not sorry I don't take it back it was a f**king joke clearly I need my rib cage but maybe he can have one my kidneys. Get some hobbies."

Armie has been facing sexual abuse allegations after his alleged DMs leaked online, exposing his cannibalism fantasy. Since then, multiple women, including his former girlfriends, spoke up about their experiences with the actor.

One of his exes, app-founder Courtney Vucekovich, alleged that Armie was emotionally manipulative and abusive, described wanting to eat her flesh, and would suck or lick her wounds if she had "a little cut on [her] hand." Another former girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, claimed that the 34-year-old star branded her by carving the letter "A" near her vagina and "shared his desire in smoking and eating her ribs."

Armie has denied the allegations, calling them "bulls**t claims" in a statement announcing his exit from a Lionsgate film, "Shotgun Wedding", in which he was supposed to star opposite Jennifer Lopez. "...but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he claimed.

The "Call Me by Your Name" star has since also been dropped by his agency WME, while his personal publicist has reportedly stepped away.