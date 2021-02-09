 
 

Brandi Glanville Backtracks After Defending Her 'Armie Hammer Can Have My Rib Cage' Tweet

Brandi Glanville Backtracks After Defending Her 'Armie Hammer Can Have My Rib Cage' Tweet
WENN/FayesVision/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says she has 'learned [her] lesson' after blasted for feigning ignorance when refusing to apologize for her tweet about the 'Rebecca' star's cannibalism scandal.

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brandi Glanville has realized her mistake after previously defending her tweet about Armie Hammer, who is embroiled in sexual abuse and cannibalism scandal. The reality TV star has deleted her controversial tweet, claiming she didn't know the allegations leveled at the actor when she posted, "Armie Hammer can have my rib cage."

"Guys I DID NOT KNOW the extent of whats being alleged against AH I just read he was getting divorced and thought he was hot," she offered an explanation in a new tweet posted on Monday, February 8. "No more headline porn for me! I have learned my lesson."

Brandi Glanville's Tweet

Brandi Glanville apologized for her tweet about Armie Hammer.

The 48-year-old thanked a fan who defended her as writing, "Never edit yourself. It is what is. You didn't know." The former "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant added, "when I saw the headlines I went and read all the stuff and now I do kind of feel bad I don't want people to hurt oreat other people ever."

Brandi Glanville's Tweet

The Bravo TV star thanked a fan who defended her.

  See also...

Brandi previously came under fire after she weighed in on Armie's scandal. "Dear @armiehammer You can have my rib cage. How do you just keep getting hotter and hotter #letsbbq," so she tweeted earlier on Monday.

When her followers and other users urged her to "delete" her statement and "read the room," she unapologetically responded, "I'm not sorry I don't take it back it was a f**king joke clearly I need my rib cage but maybe he can have one my kidneys. Get some hobbies."

Armie has been facing sexual abuse allegations after his alleged DMs leaked online, exposing his cannibalism fantasy. Since then, multiple women, including his former girlfriends, spoke up about their experiences with the actor.

One of his exes, app-founder Courtney Vucekovich, alleged that Armie was emotionally manipulative and abusive, described wanting to eat her flesh, and would suck or lick her wounds if she had "a little cut on [her] hand." Another former girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, claimed that the 34-year-old star branded her by carving the letter "A" near her vagina and "shared his desire in smoking and eating her ribs."

Armie has denied the allegations, calling them "bulls**t claims" in a statement announcing his exit from a Lionsgate film, "Shotgun Wedding", in which he was supposed to star opposite Jennifer Lopez. "...but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he claimed.

The "Call Me by Your Name" star has since also been dropped by his agency WME, while his personal publicist has reportedly stepped away.

You can share this post!

Ray J Plans Permanent Miami Relocation to Save Marriage to Princess Love

JoJo Siwa Unveils 'Most Beautiful Perfect' Girlfriend to Celebrate Their One-Month Anniversary
Related Posts
Brandi Glanville Brushes Off LeAnn Rimes 'Masked Singer' Drama With Christmas Hang Out

Brandi Glanville Brushes Off LeAnn Rimes 'Masked Singer' Drama With Christmas Hang Out

Brandi Glanville Denies Shading LeAnn Rimes With Tweets During 'The Masked Singer'

Brandi Glanville Denies Shading LeAnn Rimes With Tweets During 'The Masked Singer'

Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards Not on Speaking Terms Following Threesome Rumors

Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards Not on Speaking Terms Following Threesome Rumors

Brandi Glanville Blames Xanax for 'Insensitive' Post on Erika Jayne's Divorce

Brandi Glanville Blames Xanax for 'Insensitive' Post on Erika Jayne's Divorce

Most Read
Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs
Celebrity

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

Engelbert Humperdinck's Wife Dies From Covid-19 After He Asks Fans for Prayers

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

DaniLeigh Declares Single Status After DaBaby Challenges Fans to Recreate India Love's TikTok Video

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Gwen Stefani Has Perfect Response to Criticism Over Her TikTok 'Fail'

Gwen Stefani Has Perfect Response to Criticism Over Her TikTok 'Fail'

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Lana Del Rey's Fiance Clayton Johnson Celebrates His Birthday by Sharing PDA Pic

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Mila Kunis Credits Parents' Lack of 'Not Giving a S**t' for Keeping Her Grounded

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Ice Cube to Meet President Joe Biden on Contract With Black America

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Rumors

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jessie Ware Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

Laverne Cox to Offer Insight Into Her Personal Growth on Podcast Series

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time

10 Iconic Super Bowl Ads of All Time